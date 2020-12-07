So stinkin’ cute! Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, hilariously tried to give her mama a fake COVID test, which was documented on Instagram.

In the clip, the tennis player asked her 3-year-old tot: “What kind of test is this?” Olympia responded, “It’s coconut,” most likely referring to COVID. “Oh, it’s the COVID test? Coconut?” Williams replied before Olympia put a white object up her nose while she counted to 10. “Thank you,” Williams said while smiling.

“The new normal kid games lol,” the 39-year-old captioned the video. Of course, fans had the best reaction to the adorable interaction. One person wrote, “Not the ‘coconut’ test! She is too sweet,” while another echoed, “Best doctor ever lol.” A third user added, “Such a great mother!! Thank you for sharing!”

This is hardly the first time the athlete has featured her little girl on the ‘gram. Just a few days earlier, Williams and Olympia posed for the camera. “Office mommy and me vibes with @olympiaohanian.”

In early November, Williams — who shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian — shared a photo of her daughter cooking in the kitchen. “Enjoy time with who matters most,” she wrote.

In fact, Olympia has been baking up a storm while in quarantine. “We were just making a cake. We were making a strawberry shortcake,” Williams told Kelly Clarkson on the Monday, December 7, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She’s been asking me every day for a strawberry shortcake, but I made, like, a piña colada cake. She didn’t have too much because there’s a little rum in it. But yeah, she loves baking! It’s crazy.

“I have actually never even baked cookies, so when quarantine first started, my cookies were literally black — like, literally,” Williams added. “Now, I am baking a cake, so now it’s different. I don’t know where she gets this baking idea or cooking idea from. It’s kind of fun.”

In addition to whipping up concoctions in the kitchen, Williams also signed up Olympia for tennis lessons in October.

“Don’t even start with me, because I’m not giving her tennis lessons; I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how long that lasts,” the mom of one said on social media. “I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like technique, so I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some technique.”