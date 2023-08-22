She's Here! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are parents once again!
The proud papa took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, to happily announce the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.
"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Ohanian wrote alongside multiple sweet snaps of the family — which also includes the couple's daughter Olympia, 5 — bonding with their latest addition.
"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," the venture capitalist penned, also adding a moving quote that read, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."
The pair also gave fans insight into their firstborn warming up to her little sister via a heartwarming TikTok. In the clip, captioned "Welcome my beautiful angel," Olympia leaned down to give a bundled-up Adira a sweet kiss.
The tennis champion announced her second pregnancy while walking the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned a snap of herself and her husband — whom she wed in 2017 — posing with her burgeoning baby bump in a black Gucci gown.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Williams and Ohanian previously discussed when they told their eldest about their family expanding. "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," the happy mama said in an Instagram video. "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret!"
"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly," the athlete told Olympia, who excitedly asked, "Are you kidding me?!"