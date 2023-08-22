She's Here! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Ohanian wrote alongside multiple sweet snaps of the family — which also includes the couple's daughter Olympia, 5 — bonding with their latest addition.

"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," the venture capitalist penned, also adding a moving quote that read, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."