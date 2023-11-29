Serena Williams Is 'Happy' Cuddling Up to Newborn Adira After Admitting She Is 'Not OK'
Serena Williams made her day better with a hug from her newborn, Adira River Ohanian.
On Tuesday, November 28, the tennis sensation, 42, uploaded a photo of herself with the 3-month-old in her arms. Williams showed off her fresh face as she smiled softly with the youngster swaddled in a polka dot blanket.
“This makes me so happy,” she captioned the image.
Despite the adorable snap of the mother-of-two — who also shares Olympia Ohanian, 6, with husband Alexis Ohanian, 40 — it was just hours earlier that she opened up about how she was struggling with her mental health.
“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In the comments section of the upload, many showed their support for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and thanked her for being so vulnerable.
“Truth. Hope you get back to being OK again soon champ,” one person penned, while another added, “That was me yesterday. Today’s looking up.”
“This spoke to me. Thank you for these energy giving words,” a third user noted, as a fourth said, “Happy you are normalizing it.”
The candid message came as the athlete has been adjusting to becoming a mother-of-two. After just about a month with Adira, Serena took to X to praise parents and express the struggle of raising two young children.
“Having 2 kids is def not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect,” she wrote on September 27.
Fans encouraged Serena and noted she will eventually become an expert on parenting her two kids.
“It will all come together. You got this momma,” one person said, while another joked, “I think it's harder than winning grand slams.”
“S--- is not for the weak," a third user admitted, as a fourth noted, “Hardest job in the world… to do well, times two!!!”
As OK! previously reported, Serena’s husband announced the birth of their second daughter via Instagram on August 22.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," he captioned the photo of himself, Olympia and Serena.
"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," Alexis added, followed by a quote which read, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."