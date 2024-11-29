Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Reveals He Had 'Half' of His Thyroid Removed Following Cancer Scare

"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed. The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had b------ cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later," the Reddit co-founder, 41, shared via Instagram on Thanksgiving.

He continued: "I hate cancer. I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous. The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful. To my fellow, men — make those doctor’s appointments — especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."