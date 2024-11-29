Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Reveals He Had 'Half' of His Thyroid Removed Following Cancer Scare
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared an important health update with his followers on November 28.
"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed. The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had b------ cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later," the Reddit co-founder, 41, shared via Instagram on Thanksgiving.
He continued: "I hate cancer. I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous. The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful. To my fellow, men — make those doctor’s appointments — especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."
The entrepreneur, who shares daughters Olympia and Adira with the tennis star, 43, received a ton of well-wishes in the comments section.
One person wrote, "Happy you took care of yourself for you and all your girls!!! Enjoy Disney!!! 🍁🦃🍁🌹," while another said, "Take care of yourself, we need you around. Get well soon. Praying for many more blessings for you and your loved ones."
A third person added: "Such a smart move! Hope you recover smoothly 🙏."
The dad-of-two has been dealing with some health issues as of late, as he revealed in July he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
“Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease,” he wrote on X.
“Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone," he continued.