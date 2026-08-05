Seth Meyers Takes Longest 'Late Night' Hiatus in Program's History as Late-Night TV Recalculates

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Late Night With Seth Meyers is going quiet for nearly two months, and the timing is hard to ignore. The July 30 episode was the NBC show’s final first-run installment until September 21, marking the longest planned hiatus in the program’s history. NBC will air repeats during the break, which will carry the show into its 14th season when it returns.

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Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YOUTUBE NBC scheduled nearly two months of reruns during the break.

The gap is unusually long for Meyers, whose breaks have typically lasted three or four weeks outside the five-month shutdown caused by the 2023 writers strike. It also comes during a volatile moment for late-night television, where political monologues increasingly live or die by next-morning clips.

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A Long Summer Pause

Source: MEGA Seth Meyers continues performing while the show remains off the air.

Meyers is not disappearing completely. He has nearly a dozen live appearances scheduled during the hiatus, including stand-up dates across the Northeast, two live editions of his “Family Trips” podcast with brother Josh Meyers, and performances on Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The Daily Show also signed off July 30 for a summer break, though its hiatus is shorter. Comedy Central will keep the show off the air for five weeks, with a return set for September 8.

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A Clips Business Now

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YOUTUBE Experts said late-night television increasingly depended on viral clips.

“Late-night is no longer a ratings business, it is a clips business,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The monologue now exists to be sliced into next-morning social content, so an extended hiatus reads less like a vacation and more like a network recalculating what a nightly, politically charged franchise is worth against its cost,” Philip added. Meyers has leaned heavily into political material through recurring segments such as A Closer Look, making any scheduling shift more likely to be scrutinized. “When a host has leaned into political material all season, every scheduling decision gets read through that lens, fairly or not,” Philip explained.

The Risk of Ambiguity

Source: MEGA The extended pause reflected industry changes.