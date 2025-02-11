Seth Rogen Says 'It Wasn't on His Radar' When James Franco Revealed Their Friendship Is Over

The two actors have a long history together, having costarred on Freaks and Geeks. They then worked together on several movies, including Pineapple Express, This Is the End and The Disaster Artist.

After multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against Franco, Rogen confirmed in a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times he would not work with him going forward, insisting the end of their professional relationship was not a coincidence.

“It has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," he said, adding that it was “not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity myself in this situation.”