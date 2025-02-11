Seth Rogen Says 'It Wasn't on His Radar' When James Franco Revealed Their Friendship Is Over
Seth Rogen has responded after former friend James Franco made comments about him in the media — and it doesn’t appear he’s interested in entertaining what his former pal said.
In a conversation with Variety in October 2024, Franco dished he had not talked to Rogen. “I love Seth,” he elaborated, “we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.”
Esquire probed the Superbad star for a response, but he had little to say on the topic, noting he absorbs “so little media” that Franco’s comments weren’t “on my radar.” The publication made sure to note that was “all he wants to say about that.”
The two actors have a long history together, having costarred on Freaks and Geeks. They then worked together on several movies, including Pineapple Express, This Is the End and The Disaster Artist.
After multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against Franco, Rogen confirmed in a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times he would not work with him going forward, insisting the end of their professional relationship was not a coincidence.
“It has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," he said, adding that it was “not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity myself in this situation.”
In his conversation with Variety, Franco admitted he was appreciative of having gone through a low point in his life. “Being told you’re bad is painful,” he shared. “But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”
He also acknowledged he was grateful to be working after all he’d gone through, specifically mentioning “a lawsuit.”
After being sued for engaging in inappropriate behavior toward female students from his acting school in 2019, Franco ended up agreeing to pay $2.2 million dollars in July 2021 to settle the case. He admitted to his wrongdoings on “The Jess Cagle Podcast," stating he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong.”