James Franco Tried to Reach Out to Seth Rogen When Comedian Dropped Him as a Friend After Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit
The sexual misconduct allegations James Franco faced several years ago changed the actor's life in more ways than one.
Aside from the star being "canceled" and not getting movie offers, the scandal took a toll on his relationship with Seth Rogen, his longtime pal and frequent collaborator.
"I haven’t talked to Seth," Franco, 46, confessed in a new interview. "I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over."
"And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me," the Spring Breakers star added of wanting to rekindle things with Rogen, 42.
The men had starred in and worked on several projects together, from 1999's Freaks and Geeks to 2016's Sausage Party.
Franco first faced scrutiny in 2014 when a 17-year-old girl released texts in which the then 35-year-old tried to get her to meet him at a hotel. Though 17 is the legal age of consent in New York, he faced backlash for his actions, which he ultimately apologized for.
Following the scandal, an ex-girlfriend claimed he once forced her to give him oral s--.
Things blew up in 2018, as five female college students accused him of sexual exploitation when they took his acting class. He denied their allegations, but the following year, two students filed a lawsuit against him claiming they were subjected to "sexually exploitative auditions and film shoots."
They wound up settling with a financial deal and the two women dropped the suits.
In 2021, Franco confessed to having intercourse with some of his students and said he had been struggling with s-- addiction for years.
The Deuce alum — who's trying to make a comeback with two movies releasing this year and several in the works after his hiatus — said he's grown into a better person since his inappropriate actions.
"Being told you're bad is painful," he acknowledged, "but ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going."
Franco — who's been dating actress Izabel Pakzad since 2017 — said reading self-help book The Second Mountain by David Brooks helped him become a better man.
"Whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life," he admitted. "So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time. And yeah, I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was."
"Ultimately, I think I’m kind of grateful because it did afford me a chance to just do whatever private work and really change what I need to change," he explained of being canceled. "So now that I am working, I can just be there for the project. It’s not about me trying to fill some hole with work, it’s just about, 'Wow, I have a really great life. I’m very grateful, and I hope to serve whatever project I do.'"