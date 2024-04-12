OK Magazine
Seth Rogen Cracks Joke About Prince Harry's NSFW Frostbite Story After Friend Mindy Kaling Posts Photo With the Duke of Sussex

seth rogen joke prince harry frostbite story mindy kaling photo
Source: mega;@mindykaling/instagram
Apr. 12 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Some of the tales Prince Harry recounted in his memoir will live on in our heads forever.

The other day, Mindy Kaling ran into the Duke of Sussex and posted a photo of them on Instagram, leading pal Seth Rogen to leave a hilarious comment on the Thursday, April 11, upload.

seth rogen prince harry
Source: @mindykaling/instagram

Actress Mindy Kaling posted a photo with Prince Harry on April 11.

"Met my friend’s husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool," The Office alum captioned the image with Meghan Markle's spouse. "Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!"

"He talks a lot about getting frostbite on his d---. 10/10 read," quipped the Superbad actor.

seth rogen prince harry
Source: mega

The comedian rated Harry's book as '10/10.'

Rogen was referring to the dad-of-two's book confession that he developed frostbite on his private parts after exploring the North Pole.

The Spare author shared a few details from the incident while on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, noting it was minus 35 degrees when he went on 200-mile walk through the Arctic with four other ex-serviceman.

seth rogen joke prince harrys frostbite story mindy kaling photo
Source: mega

The Duke of Sussex developed frostbite after exploring the North Pole.

"I turned up thinking, 'How bad can this be?'" he recalled. "I've got the salopettes, I've got the jacket, I've got the warm stuff, I've got all the things that I need. What I didn't have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a c--- cushion."

"It didn't turn into an icicle ... when you’re walking, you’re hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb you don’t know the pain,” Harry explained, sharing that he didn't realize anything happened until days later. "Nothing visible, nothing obvious, it was a slow deteriorating situation."

Prince Harry
To make matters worse, while he was still healing, he had to be a present part of brother Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, so he informed his family about his condition beforehand.

"Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks," he wrote. "While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."

seth rogen joke prince harrys frostbite story mindy kaling photo
Source: mega

'Spare' released in January 2023.

The story of Harry's medical issue was tame compared to some other chapters of his book, which detailed the fights he had with his sibling. He also shaded several members of the royal family.

While the memoir deepened the divide between the Sussexes and the monarchy, an insider claimed Harry wants to put their squabbles in the past after learning earlier this year that his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer.

"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told a news outlet of his plans for when he goes overseas in May for the Invictus Games. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."

