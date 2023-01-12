Prince Harry Admits Absence Of A 'C**k Cushion' Led To His Frostbitten 'Man-Piece' At Brother's 2011 Royal Wedding
Prince Harry may have experienced a great deal of trauma — but his penis appears to have undergone much worse.
On Tuesday, January 10, the estranged royal guest-starred on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he dove into a rather detailed discussion of the time he developed an excruciating case of frostbite on his private parts.
“These amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole, they had all the training, I had none,” Harry told famed host Stephen Colbert. “I turned up thinking, how bad can this be? It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees.”
The father-of-two recalled the horrific "frost nip" he found on his "todger" after participating in a 200-mile walk through the Arctic with four other ex-serviceman who fell victim to serious injuries during the war in Afghanistan.
In his tell-all memoir, Spare, also released Tuesday, Harry went into a much deeper explanation of the now-infamous situation, explaining he had to walk down the aisle at his brother Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton with a bad case of frostbite on his penis.
The military veteran then provided talk show viewers a bit more insight into the unforgettable affair.
“When you’re walking, you’re hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb you don’t know the pain,” the prince explained to Colbert, while noting he didn't even realize a problem had occurred until weeks after the debacle.
“Nothing visible, nothing obvious, it was a slow deteriorating situation,” Harry dished of his self-inspected private parts, as he reflected on having to maintain patience while waiting for his royal member to heal.
While the March 2011 event was worthwhile, as it raised $2.38 million for the Walking with the Wounded charity organization, Harry refused to ever let his precious penis deal with such hardship ever again.
To prevent his pecker from facing future frostbite, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, hand crafted a "c**k cushion" to keep his manly mickey warm during his next below-freezing adventure.
During a later trip to the South Pole, the pillow made by his "lovely lady" was put to the test and successfully protected “my man-piece, my johnson, my wilson, my todger, my willy,” Harry revealed.