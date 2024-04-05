Prince Harry Wants to 'Spend as Much Time With King Charles' as His Father Battles Cancer
Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in May for an Invictus Games event, and he is expected to visit his father, King Charles, during his trip.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
While in England, Harry will deliver a speech in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.
Although the famous redhead will spend time in his home country, experts expect Meghan Markle to stay in California. OK! previously reported expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes Harry losing his security lawsuit will prevent the Duchess of Sussex from returning to the place she once called home.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
Aside from losing their personnel privileges, the Sussexes were kicked out of their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, and the couple has yet to purchase a U.K. home.
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
The insider spoke to The Mirror.