Prince Harry Wants to 'Spend as Much Time With King Charles' as His Father Battles Cancer

While in England, Harry will deliver a speech in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."

"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.