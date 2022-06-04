It's Over! Shakira & Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Confirm Split, Request 'Privacy At This Moment For The Well-Being Of Our Children'
Shakira and her longtime boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, have confirmed they are no longer together.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the former flames said in a joint statement on Saturday. June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
The two, who share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha 7, confirmed they were dating in March 2011. They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."
As OK! previously reported, the pair hinted that they were no longer in a relationship. According to El Periodico, per Marca, the athlete, 35, and the blonde beauty, 45, had not been living together because he allegedly cheated. The soccer player is reportedly living at his home in Barcelona.
The handsome hunk has been seen out and about in Barcelona — specifically, with a young blonde girl who is 20 years old. Apparently, Piqué's partying got in the way and was an issue.
Fans also noticed that Shakira's newest song with Rauw Alejandro, which is called "Te Felecito," had some telling lyrics.
"For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention," she sings. "I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."
Despite having two children together, Shakira made it clear that she was content with their life, and she didn't have any interest in walking down the aisle.
"We already have what's essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them," the mother-of-two told Glamour in 2014.