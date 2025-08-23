NEWS Shakira Stuns in Metallic Pink Bikini During Relaxing Escape to Los Cabos Source: Mega Shakira dazzled fans in a metallic pink bikini while enjoying a serene beach getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Shakira proved once again that her “Hips Don’t Lie.” The 48-year-old flaunted her stunning curves in a metallic pink bikini while soaking up the sun in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Source: Mega Shakira went makeup-free and barefoot during her beach getaway.

The "Waka Waka" singer, 48, showcased her eye-catching swimsuit on Wednesday, August 20, featuring funky beaded fringe details along her chest and hips, according to an outlet. She completed her beach look with a matching shimmery miniskirt, perfect for dipping her toes in the water.

Chic and Carefree

Sporting a makeup-free glow, Shakira went barefoot, letting her famously curly locks dance in the ocean breeze. The Grammy-winning artist radiated relaxation as she basked in the warm sun. At one point, she was spotted lying flat on her back on the shore, completely in her element. Later, she knelt in the sand, playfully fixing her tousled hair while rolling onto her side and showing off her cheeky bikini bottom. The talented singer embraced the tranquil beach vibes, looking completely serene as she sat cross-legged.

Source: Mega The outing came after the Monterrey stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

Tour Time

Shakira's beach outing comes just days before her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour show in Monterrey, Mexico, scheduled for this Saturday. Despite her recent hospitalization for an “abdominal issue,” the starlet appears to be in good health and ready to perform. "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," she announced on February 16. "The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."

Source: Mega Shakira looked healthy despite a past abdominal issue.

Shakira was compelled to postpone her gig in Peru due to this health setback, expressing her disappointment: “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.” Fortunately, she bounced back quickly and returned to the stage shortly after.

Source: Mega Shakira has been single since her split from Gerard Piqué.

Single and Sassy