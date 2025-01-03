or
Shakira Showcases Her Backside in Leggings as She Hits the Gym to Prepare for Upcoming World Tour: Photos

Shakira kicked off 2025 with a workout.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Shakira is getting her body ready to hit the road!

On Friday, January 3, the singer shared two photos of herself while working out ahead of her upcoming world tour — and the star's pictures proved she's already in great shape.

Shakira showed off her behind while gearing up for her world tour.

"Starting my year," she captioned the snaps, in which she rocked a dark gray T-shirt, blue leggings and black sneakers while slightly lifting one of her legs in the air to flaunt her backside. "Getting ready for all of you. See you at the shows!"

The mom-of-two, 47, playfully posed with a finger in her mouth for the first snap and showcased a shy smile in the second. She had her hair styled in multiple braids and appeared to be wearing no makeup in the hot shots.

The singer said she had 'an incredible 2024.'

On New Year's Eve, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner uploaded multiple photos from the past 12 months to recap the year.

"Thanks for giving me an incredible 2024. I wish each one of you resilience, self love and good friends to accompany you thru [sic] the next year," she wrote. "Have an amazing and inspired 2025! Send you all my love. ❤️🐺."

The superstar's new music and upcoming tour comes after a rough patch, as longtime partner Gerard Piqué, 37, allegedly cheated on her with a younger woman in 2022.

The two were together for more than a decade and share two sons, but the Latin Grammy winner ultimately dumped the soccer player over the scandal.

The superstar dumped longtime love Gerard Piqué after he allegedly cheated on her in 2022.

In March 2024, the Colombian beauty admitted their relationship was taking a toll on her career.

"I was putting out songs here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less," she quipped on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show. "The husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work. Women no longer cry. It's men's turn now."

"For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds," Shakira explained of channeling her heartbreak into new songs.

The mom-of-two admitted her romance was 'dragging' her down.

"I was raw. I was dealing with a lot of stuff," the "Waka Waka" vocalist recalled of what she was feeling while recording new material. "I felt, at times, like I had a knife between my teeth. I was picking up the pieces of myself from the floor. I was trying to rebuild myself. Music was the glue. I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity, productivity, and resilience."

