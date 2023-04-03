Shakira Spotted Tearing Up As She Leaves Loved Ones In Spain To 'Start New Chapter' In Florida With Sons After Nasty Split: Photos
Life as Shakira knew it for almost a decade has officially come to an end.
On Sunday, April 2, the Latin sensation and her sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, boarded a plane to jet set off to Florida, where they will begin the next "chapter" of their lives as a family — without Shakira's ex and the boys' father, Gerard Piqué.
Shakira, 46, was spotted shedding a few tears at an airport in Barcelona while she hugged her family and friends goodbye before she and her children started their journey to Miami, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Piqué was reportedly furious about not knowing the exact date his kids were leaving the country.
Journalists Lorena Vasquez and Laura Fa revealed Shakira's lawyer, Pilar Mane, informed Pique’s lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, in a formal statement that his ex and their sons were leaving for good. The singer later called her former partner to double down on the news, leaving Piqué outraged, according to The Sun.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who rocked an all-denim outfit, also took to social media later Sunday evening to express her feelings regarding her departure — which was pushed back from its initially scheduled date of Tuesday, January 3, after Shakira's 91-year-old father fell ill.
"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," Shakira expressed via a translated Instagram Story statement. "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."
"Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," the "Whenever, Wherever" vocalist continued.
- Shakira Allegedly Got Into 'Physical Altercation' With Ex Gerard Piqué's Mom After Finding Out She Helped Her Son Hide Affair: Report
- Gerard Piqué Slammed For Declaring He’ll 'Keep Doing' What He Wants After Ruining Relationship With Ex Shakira: 'Selfish'
- Gerard Piqué Declares He'll 'Keep Doing What I Want' After Allegedly Cheating On Ex Shakira: 'I'm Not Going To Spend Money Cleaning Up My Image'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Thanks to my Spanish audience, who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty," Shakira's emotional message concluded.
The mother-of-two's bitter sweet departure from Spain comes months after Shakira split from her longtime boyfriend after he allegedly cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.
After discovering Piqué's suspected affair, the award-winning artist made the difficult decision to end her 11-year relationship with the retired professional soccer star, 36.
Since the split, Piqué has shown zero remorse for hurting the mother of his children.
In a recent interview, the famous athlete gushed he was "very happy" and insisted he would "keep doing what I want," seemingly without caring about who he hurt in the process.
“The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself," Piqué confessed while failing to apologize to Shakira for completely tearing apart her and their sons' lives.