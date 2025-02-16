Shakira Hospitalized With 'Abdominal Issue' as She Postpones Peru Show: 'I Am Sorry'
What happened to Shakira?
On Sunday, February 16, the Grammy winner, 48, revealed she had to cancel her concert in Peru because she was recently hospitalized for an "abdominal issue."
“I AM SORRY TO INFORM YOU ALL THAT LAST NIGHT I HAD TO GO TO THE ER FOR AN ABDOMINAL ISSUE AND AM CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED,” she penned in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“THE DOCTORS WHOSE CARE I AM CURRENTLY UNDER HAVE COMMUNICATED THAT I AM NOT IN GOOD ENOUGH CONDITION TO PERFORM THIS EVENING. I AM VERY SAD TO NOT BE ABLE TO TAKE THE STAGE TODAY. I'VE BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO REUNITING WITH MY INCREDIBLE FANS HERE IN PERU," she continued.
Though Shakira did not clarify her illness or injury, she said medical professionals believe she will be released tomorrow and will be able to perform that night.
“MY TEAM AND THE PROMOTERS ARE ALREADY WORKING ON A NEW DATE TO COMMUNICATE TO YOU. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING, I LOVE YOU ALL. SHAK,” she concluded.
In response to the sad news, fans of the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress shared their sympathy.
"Wishing you a quick recovery," one person penned, while another added, "Rest and get well soon, love you."
A third supporter wrote, "Prayers are up Shakira for a smooth recovery as your health is the most important to us," as a fourth individual echoed: "You need to make sure there’s much-needed rest in between all the great madness this tour is offering and about to offer! I hope you get better and this is a little sign to take it easy on yourself too!"
As OK! previously reported, while Shakira is working on healing physically at the moment, the star recently shared how she healed from her devastating split from ex Gerard Piqué in June 2022.
The musician revealed that pal and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was a godsend as she navigated the end of her romance.
"He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken," she told a news outlet in December 2024. "He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom."
Shakira and Piqué — who share kids Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10 — were together for almost 12 years before they announced their breakup amid claims the soccer star was unfaithful
The mom-of-two said Martin's friendship meant a lot to her as she went through the difficult time.
"I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic," she gushed.