Shakira Blames Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué for 'Dragging' Her 'Down' During 11-Year Relationship: 'Now I'm Free'

"I was putting out songs here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer explained. "It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less. The husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work. Women no longer cry. It's men's turn now."

"For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women," she told the late-night host, 49. "We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds."