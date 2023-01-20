Fans Root For Shakira After Spilling Details About Gerard Piqué's Salacious Affair In New Song
Shakira's fans are going crazy for her new breakup song.
After the global superstar dropped the song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" filled with juicy lyrics about the tumultuous end to her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the public praised the songstress for being honest about her broken heart.
"Respect The Queen ! 👏👏👏," one user penned beneath a video clip of the anthem shared to Instagram. "Heal your wounds and may the successes continue 😍," another supportive follower penned.
"The best 🔥🔥🔥," another person exclaimed while another emphasized, "Goddess 🔥🔥🔥." Another person wrote, "Tell your truth!"
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer released the explosive tune in the aftermath of the end of her romance with the soccer player, with whom she shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and his newfound relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.
"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," Shakira penned about her former partner of 11 years in the juicy lyrics. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."
The song continues, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."
"She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you," Shakira continues to croon about her ex.
As OK! previously reported, the "She Wolf" artist allegedly realized Piqué was stepping out on their relationship all over a jar of strawberry jam — an experience Shakira seems to hint at in the music video for the song.
According to a source, the 45-year-old returned home from a trip only to find a jar of the sweet condiment — which her longtime beau and their kiddos hate — missing from the fridge.