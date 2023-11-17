Shakira 'Promises' Sons She'll Be Happy During Latin Grammy Awards Speech After Bitter Gerard Piqué Split: Photos
"Whenever, Wherever," Shakira and her sons will be together!
On Thursday, November 16, the stunning singer stepped out with her two boys, Milan, 9, and Sasha 7, to the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain.
The proud mom-of-two had a night to remember, accepting the award for Song of the Year for her hit tune "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53." Shakira had been nominated for three different tracks within the category, and looked absolutely breathtaking as she walked onto the stage to accept her award.
Dedicating the award to her sons, Shakira took the mic to promise her little ones in Spanish that she "will be happy" after her bitter split from their father, Gerard Piqué, in June 2022.
"I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can, because they deserve it," the "Waka Waka" vocalist expressed of her children — who were dressed up in matching cream-colored blazer and shorts sets for the red carpet occasion.
Shakira explained to fans her desire to have that happiness influence music she writes and anything else she puts out into the world.
"As a friend once told me, there is nothing in the past. Only the future is remembered," the 46-year-old added, concluding, "I also want to share this with my Spanish public. You have been there accompanying me through the good and the bad, in difficult moments."
Aside from accepting her award, Shakira blessed the crowd with her appearance on stage at another point during the evening, this time joined by both Sasha and Milan.
The Queen of Latin music performed her heartwarming song "Acróstico" while accompanied by her sons — who were seen hugging their mom afterward.
For those who might have missed being able to watch Shakira's performance and acceptance of her award, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer took to Instagram to thank her supporters.
"What a great night! Thank you @latingrammys and thank you Sevilla!" the translated caption read alongside photos of Shakira proudly holding up her award.
Fans flooded the comments of the blonde bombshell's post to congratulate her on the exciting accomplishment — and, of course, snub Piqué, 36, in the process.
"Shakira you look beautiful. Life takes care of removing obstacles in our way 😂. You should be thankful for not wasting any more of your time," one admirer expressed, seemingly dissing the professional soccer star — who allegedly cheated on the award-winning artist with his now girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí, 24.
A second supporter added: "Life rewards even when we think it takes us away. CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN WE ARE PROUD OF YOU ❤️👑✨."