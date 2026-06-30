Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew Has 'No Sense of His Own Status' After Losing Royal Titles, Author Says
June 30 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last year by his brother King Charles and is no longer able to call himself a prince.
The ex-Duke of York, 66, was also forced to move to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate and is reportedly demanding his slimmed-out staff still use his birthright titles when addressing him.
Ex-Prince Andrew Felt Like He's 'Been Thrown to the Wolves'
According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, the Royal Navy veteran "has no sense of his own status" as a result.
The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author told The Mirror how Andrew could be thinking about getting revenge against his family.
"It would certainly fit with his character. I think he feels that he's been thrown to the wolves," he said.
Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Is Not a Fan of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton
"He's always been very loyal to the institution, but he didn't like [Queen] Camilla. He was rude about Kate [Middleton]. Anyone who's rumbled him, he doesn't like. I think it's only two allies at the moment are [Prince] Edward and [Princess] Anne," the writer went on.
Lownie explained when Andrew was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, and relocated to Marsh Farm on the Norfolk residence, he lost most of his employees and his staff was knocked down to just three people.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Is In a 'Fragile' and 'Isolated' State After Royal Exile: 'He's Lost Everything'
- Egomaniac Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Making Royal Flunkies Bow and 'Call Him His Royal Highness' Despite Being Stripped of Royal Titles
- 'Seething' Ex-Prince Andrew Wants 'Revenge' as He Believes King Charles 'Is Deliberately Trying to Erase Him' Amid His Scandals: Insider
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files
According to Daily Mail source, Andrew gave a "jaw-dropping tirade to staff" and insisted they call him "Sir" and refer to him as "The Duke."
The ex-royal's ties to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein resulted in his Royal Lodge residence and his titles being yanked away last year.
Andrew's name was mentioned several times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files, with his emails to the disgraced financier also being unearthed.
Lownie then wrote in his book how Andrew has "never gotten over" being stripped of his titles and "losing his key role with the royal family."
"There was no way back for him in the monarchy," he penned. Lownie also touched upon the former prince's relationship with Epstein, whom he met in 1999 through the s-- trafficker's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
“Epstein played Andrew. The prince was a useful idiot who gave him respectability, access to political leaders and business opportunities. He found him easy to exploit," he scribed. "Andrew was easy prey for a rattlesnake like Epstein."
Lownie stated Andrew would even offer to arrange high-profile events, such as "shooting weekends up in Sandringham," and tours of Buckingham Palace to Epstein to boost his network.