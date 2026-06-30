Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew Has 'No Sense of His Own Status' After Losing Royal Titles, Author Says

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Ex-Prince Andrew Felt Like He's 'Been Thrown to the Wolves'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly still wants his staff to call him 'Sir' and 'The Duke' despite no longer having his royal titles.

According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, the Royal Navy veteran "has no sense of his own status" as a result. The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author told The Mirror how Andrew could be thinking about getting revenge against his family. "It would certainly fit with his character. I think he feels that he's been thrown to the wolves," he said.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Is Not a Fan of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly doesn't like Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew met in 1999.

According to Daily Mail source, Andrew gave a "jaw-dropping tirade to staff" and insisted they call him "Sir" and refer to him as "The Duke." The ex-royal's ties to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein resulted in his Royal Lodge residence and his titles being yanked away last year. Andrew's name was mentioned several times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files, with his emails to the disgraced financier also being unearthed. Lownie then wrote in his book how Andrew has "never gotten over" being stripped of his titles and "losing his key role with the royal family."

Source: MEGA 'Epstein played Andrew,' royal author Andrew Lownie once claimed.