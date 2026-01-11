EXCLUSIVE Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Most Disgusting Behavior – From Forcing Staff to Pick Up 'Soiled Tissues' After Romps as Part of His Filthy Bedroom Habits Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is portrayed as sexually obsessive and abusive in a new book. Aaron Tinney Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The commoner formerly known as ex-Prince Andrew is portrayed as sexually obsessive, abusive toward staff and chronically entitled in a searing new book that lays out years of alleged misconduct the palace failed to curb – reviving scrutiny of the disgraced royal at a moment when the monarchy is trying to contain further reputational damage. OK! can reveal the claims appear in a new volume by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, whose book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York draws on interviews with hundreds of sources and previously unpublished testimony. The portrait is of a man long shielded by status, whose behavior ranged from crude humiliations to alleged sexual coercion, and whose treatment of employees was so extreme it triggered alarm inside Buckingham Palace after separate bullying allegations were raised against Meghan Markle.

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie wrote about ex-Prince Andrew's alleged behavior in a new book.

Lownie writes Andrew's fixation on s-- was widely known. Quoting his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein – whose relationship with the former prince led to him being stripped of his royal titles and being known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the royal expert reports the s-- abuser said of King Charles' younger brother: "We are both serial s-- addicts. He's the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p---- than me." Epstein continued: "From the reports I've got back from the women we've shared, he's the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that's even kinky to me – and I'm the king of kink!" The book alleges extraordinary sexual access during overseas trips. A reporter is quoted saying when Andrew represented the British monarch at the King of Thailand's diamond jubilee celebrations in 2006, "more than 40 women were brought to his hotel room in Bangkok during his stay."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive," one line in Lownie's shock book reads about the alleged incident. Lownie adds hotel staff were stunned more than 10 women a day were allegedly going to Andrew's room. "Several females are quoted describing encounters with the then-prince they say left them disturbed. One 20-year-old model recalled being flown to Mustique after meeting Andrew, saying: "He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries." Another woman said his approach was blunt and crude. "He's about as subtle as a hand grenade," she added. "His favourite trick is to rub your knee under the table. It's pathetic."

Source: MEGA More than 10 women a day were reportedly going to ex-Prince Andrew's room.

The book also documents a culture of intimidation toward staff by Andrew. One employee said: "When I started, I was warned to stay away from him. He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behaviour, but little was done about it." Wendy Berry, a former housekeeper, alleged Andrew's disregard extended to domestic workers. "Apparently his bedtime habits as a single man left a lot to be desired," she said. "A collection of scrunched-up, soiled tissues usually lay scattered around the bed each morning for staff to collect after they had made his bed." Colin Burgess, who served as equerry to the Queen Mother, described Andrew's manner as contemptuous. "He would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates," Burgess said. "He would say things such as, 'I want this done, and I want it done now.' "'Do it!' was his catchphrase." Burgess added: "In all honesty, he wasn't a particularly nice person."

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie claims ex-Prince Andrew was rude to his staff.