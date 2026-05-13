Ex-Prince Andrew 'Kicked His Dog in the Head' After Animal Grabbed Food From a Guest, New Book Claims
May 13 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is facing shocking new allegations in an upcoming royal biography.
According to an excerpt from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, set to be published on May 21, the disgraced royal allegedly "kicked" one of his dogs in the head during a gathering at Sandringham after the animal grabbed food from a guest.
Lownie described the alleged incident as taking place during a pheasant shoot on the royal estate.
"Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his Labrador by his side," Lownie wrote, according to an outlet.
"Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest’s sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh," the author continued, alleging that Andrew then "kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground."
According to the book, the guest — said to be a friend of the royal family — immediately confronted Andrew over the alleged incident.
The author claimed the guest called out the royal’s "disgusting" behavior toward the "beautiful dog," which allegedly sparked an angry response.
"'[Expletive] off,' Andrew retorted. ‘It is none of your business, and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs,'" Lownie alleged.
The author also claimed that several people in the group silently supported the guest after the confrontation.
The late Prince Philip later approached the guest privately and agreed with what had been said.
"That evening, Prince Philip came up to him and said, ‘What you said to my son today was absolutely right, and Her Majesty and I fully agree with what you said. Andrew needs a good scolding from time to time,'" Lownie wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The claims come shortly after Andrew was reportedly seen walking the late Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on May 6.
Earlier this year, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were also rumored to be at odds over the beloved royal dogs.
In March, reports surfaced claiming the former couple had an extraordinary disagreement regarding ownership and care of the late Queen’s corgis.
An insider alleged the situation became complicated because there was never any formal agreement over who would permanently care for the dogs after the Queen’s death.
"The corgis were gifted by Andrew and his daughters, but Sarah has ended up looking after them just as much as he has since the Queen's death. She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen's spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth," the source claimed to OK!.
"She also saw them a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance. When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home. Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed," the insider added.
Ferguson previously opened up about the pets while reflecting on her connection to the late monarch.
"I have the dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around," she said.