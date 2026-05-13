or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew 'Kicked His Dog in the Head' After Animal Grabbed Food From a Guest, New Book Claims

prince andrew dog incident sandringham claim
Source: MEGA

A royal book claimed ex-Prince Andrew allegedly kicked his dog during a Sandringham gathering.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing shocking new allegations in an upcoming royal biography.

According to an excerpt from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, set to be published on May 21, the disgraced royal allegedly "kicked" one of his dogs in the head during a gathering at Sandringham after the animal grabbed food from a guest.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A new royal biography claims ex-Prince Andrew allegedly kicked his dog during a gathering at Sandringham.
Source: MEGA

A new royal biography claims ex-Prince Andrew allegedly kicked his dog during a gathering at Sandringham.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lownie described the alleged incident as taking place during a pheasant shoot on the royal estate.

"Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his Labrador by his side," Lownie wrote, according to an outlet.

"Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest’s sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh," the author continued, alleging that Andrew then "kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The alleged incident reportedly happened after the dog grabbed a guest’s sausage roll during a pheasant shoot.
Source: MEGA

The alleged incident reportedly happened after the dog grabbed a guest’s sausage roll during a pheasant shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the book, the guest — said to be a friend of the royal family — immediately confronted Andrew over the alleged incident.

The author claimed the guest called out the royal’s "disgusting" behavior toward the "beautiful dog," which allegedly sparked an angry response.

"'[Expletive] off,' Andrew retorted. ‘It is none of your business, and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs,'" Lownie alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

The author also claimed that several people in the group silently supported the guest after the confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

The late Prince Philip later approached the guest privately and agreed with what had been said.

Article continues below advertisement

"That evening, Prince Philip came up to him and said, ‘What you said to my son today was absolutely right, and Her Majesty and I fully agree with what you said. Andrew needs a good scolding from time to time,'" Lownie wrote.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of According to the book, a guest confronted Andrew over the alleged behavior toward the dog.
Source: MEGA

According to the book, a guest confronted Andrew over the alleged behavior toward the dog.

Article continues below advertisement

The claims come shortly after Andrew was reportedly seen walking the late Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on May 6.

Earlier this year, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were also rumored to be at odds over the beloved royal dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, reports surfaced claiming the former couple had an extraordinary disagreement regarding ownership and care of the late Queen’s corgis.

An insider alleged the situation became complicated because there was never any formal agreement over who would permanently care for the dogs after the Queen’s death.

"The corgis were gifted by Andrew and his daughters, but Sarah has ended up looking after them just as much as he has since the Queen's death. She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen's spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth," the source claimed to OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince Philip allegedly later agreed that Andrew 'needed a good scolding from time to time.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip allegedly later agreed that Andrew 'needed a good scolding from time to time.'

Article continues below advertisement

"She also saw them a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance. When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home. Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed," the insider added.

Ferguson previously opened up about the pets while reflecting on her connection to the late monarch.

"I have the dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.