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Ex-Prince Andrew Was 'Very, Very Helpful' to Predator Jeffrey Epstein, Claims Biographer

split of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew.
Source: DOJ: MEGA

A biographer dubbed former Prince Andrew as Jeffrey Epstein's 'useful idiot,' who gave the dead child abuser serious royal credit.

May 13 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

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Royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed that former Prince Andrew was “very, very helpful” to dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie made these remarks during an appearance on The Daily Beast’s "The Royalist Podcast," on which he explained that Epstein strategically used Andrew to gain credibility, access to political and business leaders, and entry into the British royal family's inner circle.

The biographer said that the Epstein scandal may reach deeper into the royal family, beyond just the former prince.

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image of Jeffrey Epstein was friendly with ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was friendly with ex-Prince Andrew.

“Epstein had targeted several royal families. The scandals not just... the British royal family, but, he saw him as someone who gave Epstein credibility, gave him access to various people, not least perhaps other members of the royal family,” Lownie said. “There’s stories that perhaps other members of the royal family may have been involved with Epstein.”

The author said that Epstein was thirsty for royal credibility and access and would do what he could to earn it.

“I think for Epstein, Andrew was very, very helpful,” Lownie said. “You know, the kudos of being able to have pictures of him sitting on the throne in Buckingham Palace or going up to Sandringham... It was a useful sort of negotiating tool with other people. You know, ‘I can arrange a shooting weekend up in Sandringham.’ And so he was... always leveraging everything.”

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image of Lownie noted that Andrew would leverage everything he had access to.
Source: MEGA

Lownie noted that Andrew would leverage everything he had access to.

Lownie's comments expand upon the extensive research featured in his biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, in which he described Andrew as "easy prey" and a "useful idiot" whom Epstein exploited for social positioning and prestige.

Lownie noted that Andrew would leverage everything he had access to, offering to arrange high-profile events, such as "shooting weekends up in Sandringham," to bolster Epstein's network.

The book quotes Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein’s former business mentor, who said that Andrew was considered Epstein's ultimate "Super Bowl trophy" because of the royal legitimacy he provided.

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image of Ex-Prince Andrew denies allegations of wrongdoing.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew denies allegations of wrongdoing.

While Epstein gained unparalleled access, Andrew reportedly received financial support to clear his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s debts, as well as access to women and luxury travel.

Though Andrew publicly claimed they met in 1999, Lownie's findings indicate that Andrew and Fergie had known Epstein for nearly a decade before that date.

The ex-prince, who now goes by his birth name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and was stripped of his royal titles and patronages — has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing regarding his relationship with Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

image of The disgraced royal was arrested in February 2026.
Source: DOJ; MEGA

The disgraced royal was arrested in February 2026.

The disgraced royal was arrested in February 2026 at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his ties with Epstein. It was released under investigation without charges after being questioned.

Lownie also thinks the former prince will skirt justice.

“We’re already being prepared for no charges to be laid,” he said. “The last thing the royal family wants is all their dirty linen aired in public.”

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