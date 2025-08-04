or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Shania Twain
NEWS

Shania Twain Sizzles in Bedazzled Bikini Top as Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Shares Candid Photo

Photo of Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain’s biggest fan is clearly her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, who shared sultry photos of the singer performing in a bedazzled silver sequin bra top.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Shania Twain’s biggest fan is clearly her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

Thiébaud, 54, shared a steamy photo, seemingly from the musician’s final shows of the year, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., via Instagram on Sunday, August 3.

Shania Twain Stunned on Stage in a Sequin Bra Top

Photo of Shania Twain stunned in a sequin bra top while on stage.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain stunned in a sequin bra top while on stage.

In the close-up snap, the “You’re Still the One” singer, 59, was seen from the waist up, wearing a silver sequin bra top beneath a white mesh cardigan adorned with rhinestone embellishments.

“⭐️🔥🔥⭐️,” the Nestle executive captioned the sultry photo.

Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Shania Twain's Look

Photo of Fans were obsessed with Thiébaud's photo of his wife.
Source: MEGA

Fans were obsessed with Thiébaud's photo of his wife.

Fans loved the intimate moment Frédéric Thiébaud shared of his wife’s performance and flooded the comments with their reactions.

“Wow...this summer tour was nothing short of magical. ✨️ Thank you for all the moments you captured!!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “You have been killing it with these pictures. Incredible eye.”

“Beautiful photo captured! I saw you in action several times during this era… you’re @shaniatwain ‘s biggest fan!❤️🤩❤️” a third quipped.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud Were Victim's of Their Spouse's Affair

Photo of The pair have been married since 2011.
Source: MEGA

The pair have been married since 2011.

Thiébaud and Twain, who have been married since 2011, famously got together after Twain’s former husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with Thiébaud’s then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud — who was also the singer’s best friend. Shania and Robert ended their 14-year marriage in 2008 after Robert’s affair with Marie-Anne was uncovered.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud Married in 2011

Photo of The couple leaned on each other after the affair.
Source: MEGA

The couple leaned on each other after the affair.

Shania and Frédéric leaned on each other through the heartbreak, which ultimately sparked their love connection. Although the musician said the affair made her feel "stupid" at the time, she admitted that having Frédéric by her side throughout the process softened the blow.

"He was so thoughtful about it all… It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable,” she explained during a 2023 interview. “I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt."

She continued, “Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, he didn't know either. That helped me feel better… Neither of us saw it coming … I allowed myself to trust too much … I did let my guard down too much."

