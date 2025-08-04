NEWS Shania Twain Sizzles in Bedazzled Bikini Top as Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Shares Candid Photo Source: MEGA Shania Twain’s biggest fan is clearly her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, who shared sultry photos of the singer performing in a bedazzled silver sequin bra top. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Shania Twain’s biggest fan is clearly her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Thiébaud, 54, shared a steamy photo, seemingly from the musician’s final shows of the year, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., via Instagram on Sunday, August 3.

Shania Twain Stunned on Stage in a Sequin Bra Top

Source: MEGA Shania Twain stunned in a sequin bra top while on stage.

In the close-up snap, the “You’re Still the One” singer, 59, was seen from the waist up, wearing a silver sequin bra top beneath a white mesh cardigan adorned with rhinestone embellishments. “⭐️🔥🔥⭐️,” the Nestle executive captioned the sultry photo.

Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Shania Twain's Look

Source: MEGA Fans were obsessed with Thiébaud's photo of his wife.

Fans loved the intimate moment Frédéric Thiébaud shared of his wife’s performance and flooded the comments with their reactions. “Wow...this summer tour was nothing short of magical. ✨️ Thank you for all the moments you captured!!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “You have been killing it with these pictures. Incredible eye.” “Beautiful photo captured! I saw you in action several times during this era… you’re @shaniatwain ‘s biggest fan!❤️🤩❤️” a third quipped.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud Were Victim's of Their Spouse's Affair

Source: MEGA The pair have been married since 2011.

Thiébaud and Twain, who have been married since 2011, famously got together after Twain’s former husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with Thiébaud’s then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud — who was also the singer’s best friend. Shania and Robert ended their 14-year marriage in 2008 after Robert’s affair with Marie-Anne was uncovered.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud Married in 2011

Source: MEGA The couple leaned on each other after the affair.