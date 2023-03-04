Shania Twain Insists 'I Got What I Deserve' After Messy Husband Swap With Former Best Friend

Shania Twain is #Winning after her former best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud broke up her marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange — as she ended up with her Prince Charming, who just so happened to be Thiébaud's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

Noting that "everyone gets what they deserve," during her appearance on the “Armchair Expert" podcast, Shania gushed, “I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet.”