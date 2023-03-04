Shania Twain Insists 'I Got What I Deserve' After Messy Husband Swap With Former Best Friend
Shania Twain is #Winning after her former best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud broke up her marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange — as she ended up with her Prince Charming, who just so happened to be Thiébaud's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.
Noting that "everyone gets what they deserve," during her appearance on the “Armchair Expert" podcast, Shania gushed, “I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet.”
“Fréd’s so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, [and] he didn’t know [about the affair] either," the songstress said of her now-husband, who she wed in 2011 after their former partners cheated, during the Monday, February 27, episode. "That helped me feel better.”
The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer clarified that she “didn’t really know Fréd very well” before his ex-wife cheated with her husband, joking that the former couple played “musical chairs” by swapping partners.
Shania recalled what a "beautiful surprise" it was to see how well Frédéric handled the 2008 scandal. While Shania felt “fragile” over the duplicity, Frédéric seemed “thoughtful," as she was in awe watching “how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain.”
As for how their ex partners are doing, Shania confirmed Robert and Marie-Anne are still together 15 years after their affair famously broke up the musician's marriage.
Despite the messy aftermath of the ordeal, Shania declared she was not “embarrass[ed]” by the situation and that she and Robert are actually on good terms when it comes to coparenting. Shania and Robert were married for 14 years and share 21-year-old son Eja.
“Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don’t talk to each other. We’ll just text,” the Grammy winner explained. “We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that. We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”
Shania has only touched on the affair a handful of times, notably back in 2015 when she told Andy Cohen that she had a “total panic attack” running into her ex-friend.
“I just told her that she was a bad person,” Shania recalled to the television personality. “That’s all I could get out!”