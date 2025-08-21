COUPLES Shania Twain and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Pose for Rare Snap During Luxe London Trip: See Photo Source: MEGA; @shaniatwain/Instagram Photo of Shania Twain shared a rare photo with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, while traveling overseas for a special collaboration with actress Rosamund Pike. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Country music icon Shania Twain shared a rare photo with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, while traveling overseas for a special collaboration with Rosamund Pike. “Here’s a fun story! A while back, the lovely Rosamund Pike reached out to ask if 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' could be used in a new play that she was the lead in — and of course I said yes!” Twain, 59, recounted to her followers alongside a series of pictures posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21.

Shania Twain Posed for a Rare Photo With Her Husband

Source: @shaniatwain/Instagram Shania Twain posed for a photo with her rarely-seen husband.

“The universe worked its magic because while Inter Alia is on at the National Theatre in London, some exciting projects brought me here too," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "I had the privilege of seeing the show last night… it was raw, it was powerful and Rosamund was absolutely incredible. What a fantastic show! And I’m so glad we got to connect after as well, she’s a beautiful person!” In the photos, the “You’re Still the One” songstress was beaming as she posed with Pike, 46, backstage at London’s National Theater. Twain dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a black long-sleeve top and denim jeans, while the Saltburn actress wore a black t-shirt and leather maxi-skirt.

Shania Twain Affectionately Hugged Her Husband

Source: MEGA Shania Twain traveled to London with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The carousel of photos concluded with a sweet snap of the rarely-photographed couple as they posed in front of the bright lights of the London skyline. Thiébaud, 54, in an orange sweater and dark jeans, had his arm affectionately around Twain, who wore the same outfit from her earlier photos with Pike.

Shania Twain Split From First Husband in 2008

Source: MEGA Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud married in 2011.

Thiébaud and Twain have been married since 2011 and famously got together after Twain’s former husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with Thiébaud’s then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was also the singer’s best friend. Shania and Robert ended their 14-year marriage in 2008 after Robert’s affair with Marie-Anne was uncovered. The superstar has publicly said her ex-husband and best friend’s affair made her feel “stupid,” but being able to lean on Frédéric throughout the heartbreak softened the blow.

Shania Twain Bonded With Husband Over Heartbreak

Source: MEGA Shania Twain traveled to London with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.