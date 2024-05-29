Home > News > Shania Twain NEWS 'It's His Mistake': Shania Twain Will Never 'Forget' Ex-Husband Robert Lange's Affair With Her Best Friend Source: MEGA

Shania Twain may not hold a grudge — but she won’t forget about the way she was treated by her ex-husband. While recently on Jamie Laing's “Great Company” podcast, the 58-year-old country singer spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange — 16 years after he cheated on her with then-BFF Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Source: MEGA Shania Twain was married to Robert Lange from 1993-2010.

"Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily," she shared about the 2008 incident, which led her to marry Marie-Anne’s ex Frederic Thiebaud. "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong,” she said of Mutt, whom she tied the knot with in 1993. "So do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake.”

"It's really unfortunate for him to have made such a big error that he has to live with. And I don't know what that feels like, but it's not my burden to bear," Shania continued. The former flames also share son Eja, 22, whom they have been co-parenting since the split.

Source: MEGA Shania Twain was best friends with Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer previously revealed their communication is exclusively through text messages. While on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, she shared: "Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don't talk to each other. We'll just text."

"We both adore our boy so much, we never play any mind games. Eja is our top priority; we make shared arrangements for him. There's no fuss there," she explained. All these years later, the affair turned out to be for the best, as Mutt is still with Marie-Anne, while Shania is happily married to Frederic.

Source: MEGA Shania Twain married Marie-Anne Thiebaud's former husband Frederic Thiebaud.

"[I saw] how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain," Shania said of her now-husband, whom she tied the knot with in 2011. "Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, [and] he didn't know [about the affair] either. That helped me feel better. I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet." As OK! previously reported, while Shania lost a best friend from the incident, she found a new one in star Celine Dion, who is battling Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Source: MEGA Shania Twain is a five-time Grammy winner.

"Celine and Shania have been close for years," an insider spilled after Celine cancelled her Courage World Tour in May 2023. "They have quietly supported each other and been confidantes for decades." "Shania wants Celine to know she is not alone," the source continued. “Because it’s a lonely struggle to go through, especially when you are trying to keep the fight private."

Celine revealed she struggles with the debilitating neurological disorder, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, in December 2022.