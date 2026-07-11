'I Hated My Body': Shania Twain Gets Candid About Image Struggles During 2019 Las Vegas Residency

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Shania Twain shared her experiences with body image challenges during her 2019 Las Vegas residency, revealing the unhealthy approaches she employed to achieve a thinner appearance. In a recent interview with The Times, Twain, now 60, discussed her struggles with self-acceptance.

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Source: MEGA Shania Twain revealed that she struggled with body image during her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

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“I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body,” Twain shared. This period marked a significant turning point in her life, as she grappled with the changes her body underwent with age. Twain noted, “I’m, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’ But that was so unhealthy.”

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Source: MEGA Shania Twain said she noticed unexpected weight gain despite maintaining her normal routine.

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Twain explained that despite maintaining her regular routines, she began to notice unwanted weight gain. “So, all of a sudden, I’m bloating and I’m definitely not in control,” she recalled. This realization prompted her to resort to “very unhealthy things” in an attempt to regain control over her body.

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Source: MEGA Shania Twain explained that she overworked her body while not eating enough to keep up with her demanding performance schedule.

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“I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain,” Twain admitted. Her grueling routine not only affected her health but also led to injuries while performing on stage. Her candid reflections shed light on the pressures faced by performers and the consequences of striving for perfection.

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Fortunately, Twain’s perspective shifted as she navigated menopause. “Now I’m like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!” she declared, highlighting her newfound appreciation for her body. This transformative experience enabled her to embrace her age and changes with confidence.

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In 2022, Twain embraced her body positivity by showcasing her “new body” on the cover of her single “Waking Up Dreaming.” “This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance.

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Source: MEGA Shania Twain said going through menopause helped her develop a healthier mindset.