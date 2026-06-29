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Shania Twain, 60, Mocked for Looking Like a 'Mess' During Harry Styles Concert in London: 'Trashy Not Classy'

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Viewers were not fans of Shania Twain's latest outfit.

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June 29 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Shania Twain's latest look was not impressing her fans very much.

The Canadian pop star, 60, took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London to open for Harry Styles' Together, Together residency on Friday, June 26, where she was slammed for her "trashy" outfit.

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Source: @Constan36865676/X

Shania Twain was the opener for Harry Styles' Wembley Stadium show recently.

A video from the show surfaced on X and featured Twain singing her heart out while wearing an ensemble that fans called a "mess."

As the crooner sang her 1997 hit "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" she flailed her arms around and screamed into the mic.

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Shania Twain Donned a Short Dress for Her Performance

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Source: @Constan36865676/X

Shania Twain donned a tight dress for her show over the weekend.

She wore knee-high fishnet stockings and a short, tight black lace dress for her performance. Her bra and underwear were seen through the frock.

At one point, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer whipped her hair back and forth as music played in the background.

Fans were shocked at Twain's behavior, with one fan writing on X: "Shania Twain and Madonna must share the same stylist because WHAT THE ACTUAL H--- is this mess?"

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Source: MEGA

Shania Twain was blasted for her look online.

"Looks like something you might find in a Frederick's of Hollywood catalog. Trashy not classy," someone else noted. Frederick's of Hollywood is a Los Angeles-based lingerie brand known for their racy ads.

"I didn’t need to see her crotch. I’m a little mad at you for showing me that," a third fan joked, with another person penning: "She could have made so many choices and settled on that?"

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Fans Were Not Impressed With Shania Twain's Show

image of Shania twain
Source: MEGA

'Trashy not classy,' one fan wrote about Shania Twain's ensemble.

"She’s always been beautiful. She doesn’t need to do all this," one X user stated, while another person chimed in: "I don’t think 60 year old women should be dancing like that…"

Twain recently opened up about her body image issues, admitting she did "very unhealthy things" to lose weight for her Las Vegas residency in 2019.

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Shania Twain 'Lost Control' of Her Body During 2019 Las Vegas Residency

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Source: MEGA

Shania Twain recently opened up about suffering with menopause.

"I was working my body more than I was feeding it, to keep up with the strain," she told The Sunday Times Magazine on June 15.

She attributed her weight gain to menopause, explaining it makes one "lose control of their body."

"So all of a sudden I'm bloating and I'm definitely not in control. I can't just lose five pounds," Twain sighed. "I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body."

At first, Twain "couldn't stand" how she looked, however, she quickly realized her mindset was "so unhealthy."

"Now I'm, like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long!" the Grammy winner enthused. "Menopause has been very good for me because I've learned that some things you cannot control."

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