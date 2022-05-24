Bridal Backlash! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spark Outrage Over Catholic Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting severe backlash for their catholic wedding.
On Sunday, May 22, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 band member, 46, said "I Do" in a romantic and very religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy.
Kardashian walked down the aisle in a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress adorned with a dramatic veil, which was emblazoned with an image of the Virgin Mary. The image embossed on the veil was not only a religious symbol but also the same ink Barker has tattooed on the top of his head.
Despite the rocker reportedly being devoutly catholic and the Poosh founder also having strong ties to her faith, the public was not shy about claiming the newlyweds were "mocking" catholicism.
“Kinda weird that kourtney [sic] wedding is like this catholic ‘aesthetic’ like the Virgin Mary on her dress and her wedding veil ??,” a Twitter user noted of the bride, per Page Six.
“I just really feel like Travis & Kourtney [sic] wedding is mocking the catholic religion? They don’t symbolize religious people at all, just feels like mockery. I’m not catholic but just doesn’t sit right with me," another chimed in of the event.
Another noted, “I’m just going to say it point blank. Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her outfit(s) during her wedding weekend was extremely offensive to me as a Catholic … I have a right to feel offended by it."
Barker has been open about being a practicing catholic in the past. “I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19. And I was brought up Catholic,” the drummer told Vice in 2015.
“I definitely pray; I believe in God," Barker continued at the time. "I definitely think I was blessed … So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”
As OK! previously reported, the PDA-loving couple tied the knot for a third time over the weekend in an intimate yet lavish gathering at Castello Brown in Italy, with Kardashian and her famous family decked out head to toe in Dolce and Gabbana.