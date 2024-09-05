Tori Spelling Says It Will Be 'Hard' To Compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' After Pal Shannen Doherty's Death
Tori Spelling expressed participating in Dancing With the Stars will be difficult after the passing of her friend Shannen Doherty.
"Losing Shannen has been incredibly hard. She was such a huge part of my life, and it's still so fresh," Spelling told People in an interview. "Every day is a challenge, but I know Shannen would want me to keep going."
OK! previously reported that Doherty "lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease" on July 13, her representative said in a statement.
Because of DWTS' physical and emotional demands, the mom-of-five admitted that she is finding it challenging to stay focused since Doherty's death.
"It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently," Spelling explained.
Spelling continued to gush about her friend who "inspired" her to join the series in the first place.
"And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on," added Spelling. "So I'll take that with me."
Like any other friendship, the Beverly Hills, 90210 co-actresses had their ups and downs. Earlier this year, Doherty hosted Spelling on her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, discussing their fallout while making the hit series.
“It’s like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren’t,” said the late actress, referring to their friendship dynamic.
- Brian Austin Green Reveals Why He 'Gave Up' on His Friendship With Costar Tori Spelling for 18 Years Before They Reconnected
- Tori Spelling's Brother 'Feared for His Life' as 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star 'Tried to Stab' Him With a Letter Opener
- Tori Spelling Recalls Charlie Sheen Offering Her a 'Hot Crack Pipe' When Entering His Condo With 'All the Lights Off'
Fortunately, the two reunited months before Doherty's passing, with Spelling paying tribute to her pal via social media.
"I don't have outward words yet," Spelling captioned a photo of her and Doherty uploaded to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 14.
"But WE knew and that's what matters," the Scary Movie 2 star added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Brian Austin Green, who previously joined DWTS, is also rooting for Spelling to take home the mirrorball trophy.
"Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call," she said. "So the whole time, I was like,' I don't know. What should I do? Should I do it?' And he was like, 'You will be amazing. You need to do this.'"