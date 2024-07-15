One person who Beador has had some ups and downs with throughout the season is Vicki Gunvalson, but their relationship is now in a great place. Beador talked fondly of Gunvalson, sharing, “Vicki is one of the most incredible friends I've ever had. She’s taken care of me and had my back on and off the show. We’re even starting our Shannon & Vicki live comedy tour, which is based on our friendship.”

Noting she would “love” Gunvalson to return to the show, Beador went on to discuss what Gunvalson filmed for the currently airing 18th season. “I was so grateful she was able to film for the new season,” Beador dished. “There’s just something about Vicki and me when we’re together. You can’t script it. She’s just silly fun. I’m excited the audience will get to see her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing its 18th season every Thursday at 9 PM EST on Bravo.