Shannon Beador's Blunt Confession: Reality Star Reveals Who She Doesn’t Want Back on 'RHOC'
When The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on Thursday, July 11, a big focus was on Shannon Beador, her DUI and her drama with Alexis Bellino.
Bellino, who returned this year in a “friend of” role, is dating Beador’s ex John Janssen. Now, Beador has spoken out about her thoughts on some of her costars, as well as who she absolutely does not want to return to the show.
In the 18 years that The Real Housewives of Orange County has aired, many cast members have come and gone. Sharing with Bustle that she would like Gretchen Rossi to return, Beador candidly revealed who she absolutely does NOT want to return to the show, stating: “Most who have left. Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Jen Armstrong. She was very boring.” “I do wish Noella Bergener had been given another season,” Beador added. “We have a lot of new girls who come on the show, you get invested, and then they’re gone. Hopefully fans like the new girl this time.”
On the “new girl” Katie Ginella, who seems to have a lot of issues with Heather Dubrow based on the previews for this season, Beador said: “She comes in with a bang. I meshed with her immediately, and that’s rare for me.”
Beador also addressed Belino, stating: “I can be cordial with anyone, but right out of the gate, I made it clear I didn’t want a close friendship with her.” While that sounded overly friendly for someone Beador clearly would be expected not to like, she went on to get a bit more tongue-in-cheek, saying: “Alexis was let go after Season 8 for a reason. She hasn’t been on Housewives for 10 years, but I have. So, we’ll see if fans enjoy her again or not.”
One person who Beador has had some ups and downs with throughout the season is Vicki Gunvalson, but their relationship is now in a great place. Beador talked fondly of Gunvalson, sharing, “Vicki is one of the most incredible friends I've ever had. She’s taken care of me and had my back on and off the show. We’re even starting our Shannon & Vicki live comedy tour, which is based on our friendship.”
Noting she would “love” Gunvalson to return to the show, Beador went on to discuss what Gunvalson filmed for the currently airing 18th season. “I was so grateful she was able to film for the new season,” Beador dished. “There’s just something about Vicki and me when we’re together. You can’t script it. She’s just silly fun. I’m excited the audience will get to see her.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing its 18th season every Thursday at 9 PM EST on Bravo.