Calling It Quits! 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Files For Divorce From Hubby Ryne Holliday

After over eight years of marriage, the breakup appears to be far from amicable. In court documents obtained by Radar, the reality television personality asked that the court refuse to award Holliday with spousal support, and suggested her ex get only visitation with their children — twins Vince and Vera, 10, and Robert, 9 — while she is requesting primary legal and physical custody.

As OK! previously reported, Armstrong also wants certain expensive assets — including property, cars, jewelry, a cosmetics company and bank accounts — to be separate when doling out who gets what in the divorce.