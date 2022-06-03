Calling It Quits! 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Files For Divorce From Hubby Ryne Holliday
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jen Armstrong is officially splitting up with hubby Ryne Holliday.
Only two weeks after applying for legal separation from the travel industry rep, Armstrong is ready to take the plunge and call it quits for good.
After over eight years of marriage, the breakup appears to be far from amicable. In court documents obtained by Radar, the reality television personality asked that the court refuse to award Holliday with spousal support, and suggested her ex get only visitation with their children — twins Vince and Vera, 10, and Robert, 9 — while she is requesting primary legal and physical custody.
As OK! previously reported, Armstrong also wants certain expensive assets — including property, cars, jewelry, a cosmetics company and bank accounts — to be separate when doling out who gets what in the divorce.
Among the properties listed in the court filing was a lavish house in Honolulu, Hawaii, and two homes in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, California. Armstrong also noted she is willing to immediately take on the full mortgages for all three properties.
The plastic surgeon and her soon-to-be ex-husband first tied the knot in 2013, but when they joined RHOC in season 16 of the hit Bravo series, it put their romance on a rocky path.
"We separated for a while and lived life without each other," she told Us. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together. … It got worse and then I turned a corner and came back around. It got better."
However, things didn't stay all sunshine and roses for quite as long as the couple hoped. Armstrong filed for legal separation on Friday, May 13.
"Ryne and I are taking some time apart to focus on ourselves and our children," the reality star's rep said in a statement. "While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives."