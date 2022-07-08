They're Out! Noella Bergener & Jennifer Armstrong Reveal They Won't Be Returning To 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County'
One and done! Two and a half months after The Real Housewives of Orange County aired its bombshell finale back in April, Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong have announced they will not be back for season 17.
Both Housewives are making their swift departures after only appearing in a single season of the hit Bravo series.
"After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution Media for giving me this incredible platform to share my story," Bergener wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Friday, July 8, before going on to thank "all of the fans" for their endless "love and support" during one of the most difficult years of her life.
She added, "I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."
Her announcement was quickly followed by one from Armstrong — also known as "Dr. Jen" — who reflected on her own personal journey throughout the season.
"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she captioned a snapshot of one of her promo pictures for the series. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them."
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support- especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I’ll still be here to chat about it with you," she continued. "I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at @bravo & @evolutionmedia. Here’s to the next chapter, and I hope you’ll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."
This comes after Radar broke the news that while Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino were both in talks for a season 17 return, Vicki Gunvalson was not asked to come back to the show. According to the source, Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow are also set to continue their roles as full-time housewives.