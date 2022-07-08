Her announcement was quickly followed by one from Armstrong — also known as "Dr. Jen" — who reflected on her own personal journey throughout the season.

"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she captioned a snapshot of one of her promo pictures for the series. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support- especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I’ll still be here to chat about it with you," she continued. "I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at @bravo & @evolutionmedia. Here’s to the next chapter, and I hope you’ll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."