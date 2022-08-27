The Plane Flies In A 'Straight Line': Shaquille O'Neal Continues To Fuel His Flat-Earth Theories
Shaquille O'Neal continues to wonder if the Earth is flat since his plane "flew straight" and not diagonally. The 50-year-old was recently on a flight from the US to Australia, and the 20-hour-long flight apparently had him questioning a few scientific facts.
"Not once did I go this way," he said when asked if he still stood by his 2017 comments on the Earth being flat. "I flew straight," he continued, adding that he didn't tip over or go upside down during the flight.
His findings are still a "theory," O'Neil said. "They teaching us a a lot of things," he added. The former Miami Heat star also doubted whether the Earth spins. "You know they say the world is spinning? I've been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right," he noted.
INSIDE SHAQUILLE O'NEAL'S $16.5 MILLION LAKEFRONT MEGA-MANSION: SEE THE BASKETBALL COURT, SHOWROOM-STYLE GARAGE, WATERFALL
O'Neal sounded convinced of the flat-earth theories in a previous episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" with co-host John Kincade.
"It's true. The Earth is flat," he said, adding that there are three ways to manipulate the mind: "what you read, what you see and what you hear."
"In school, first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn't discover America," he explained.
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL REVEALS HE WAS ONCE SCAMMED IN A GET RICH QUICK SCHEME
"I drive from coast to coast, and this s–t is flat to me. I'm just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me," he continued. "I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."
It is unclear if if O'Neal is being entirely serious or just having a laugh, having previously said he was joking about the controversial theory.
"Know that when Shaquille O'Neal says something, 80 percent of the time I'm being humorous, and it is a joke," he said in an interview. "And 20 percent of the time, I'm being serious. But when I'm being serious, you'll know."
O'Neal spoke about his flat-earth theory on the podcast "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" and later clarified that he was joking in an interview with The Washington Post.