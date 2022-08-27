The Plane Flies In A 'Straight Line': Shaquille O'Neal Continues To Fuel His Flat-Earth Theories

His findings are still a "theory," O'Neil said. "They teaching us a a lot of things," he added. The former Miami Heat star also doubted whether the Earth spins. "You know they say the world is spinning? I've been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right," he noted.

O'Neal sounded convinced of the flat-earth theories in a previous episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" with co-host John Kincade.

"It's true. The Earth is flat," he said, adding that there are three ways to manipulate the mind: "what you read, what you see and what you hear."