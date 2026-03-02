or
Sharon Osbourne Admits Husband Ozzy 'Knew' His Death Was Coming Before Black Sabbath Farewell: 'He Went Like a Rock Star'

Composite photo of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at age 76.

Profile Image

March 2 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the final chapter of Ozzy Osbourne’s life — and the choice he made to take the stage one last time, even after being warned it could cost him everything.

Appearing on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast on February 21, Sharon revealed that doctors had cautioned Ozzy he might not survive long after Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham in July 2025. He died on July 22 at age 76, just two weeks after the performance.

“Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did,” Sharon said. “But he wanted to do it so bad.”

'I Want to Go My Way'

Image of Ozzy Osbourne understood the gravity of his health situation and still did his show.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne understood the gravity of his health situation and still did his show.

According to Sharon, Ozzy understood the gravity of his health situation. Earlier in 2025, he had battled sepsis, and doctors were frank about the risks.

“When he came out [of hospital], they said, ‘You know, Ozzy, this could kill you.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing my show.’ He went out like a king,” she said.

She recalled his mindset clearly: “Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I want to go my way.”

And he did. Sharon said his death was “so quick,” adding, “He went like a rock star.”

Image of Sharon Osbourne said her husband Ozzy's death was 'so quick.'
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said her husband Ozzy's death was 'so quick.'

At the 10-hour farewell concert — which featured Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black and Steven Tyler — Ozzy was lifted onto the stage seated on a black throne adorned with skulls and a bat. He performed classics including “Crazy Train” and “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

“It’s so good to be on this stage. ... You have no idea how I feel,” he told the crowd. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“He loved people. He loved his audience. He loved them so much,” Sharon said. “And even if you didn’t like his music, you couldn’t dislike him.”

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

A Rock Legacy Honored

Image of Sharon Osbourne thanked the artists who honored Ozzy Osbourne with a performance of ‘War Pigs’ at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne thanked the artists who honored Ozzy Osbourne with a performance of ‘War Pigs’ at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month, Sharon shared her gratitude after Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith honored Ozzy at the 2026 Grammy Awards with a performance of “War Pigs.”

“Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Ozzy was definitely in the building.”

Life After Ozzy

Image of Sharon Osbourne decided to split her time between the U.K. and Los Angeles, where their children and grandchildren live.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne decided to split her time between the U.K. and Los Angeles, where their children and grandchildren live.

Though she admits “it’s hard,” Sharon says she plans to keep moving forward. “I’m gonna keep working and I’m going to keep doing what I do in my life. And that’s it.”

Ozzy is buried on the grounds of Welders House in Buckinghamshire, the historic estate the couple purchased in 1993. But with their children — Aimee, Jack and Kelly — and grandchildren based in Los Angeles, Sharon has reportedly decided to split her time between the U.K. and a new apartment in L.A..

Ozzy had long said he wanted to return to England to die. In the end, Sharon says, he did exactly what he set out to do.

“He knew,” she said.

