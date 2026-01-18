EXCLUSIVE Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Album No One Will Ever Hear — Inside the Record Rock Wildman Wanted to Make Before Agonizing Death Source: MEGA Before his death, Ozzy Osbourne allegedly had plans to record new music. Aaron Tinney Jan. 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ozzy Osbourne went to his grave with plans for a new album still alive in his mind – a final burst of creative intent that fans will now never hear and that those closest to him tell OK! has left admirers devastated by what might have been. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at age 76 in July after a grueling battle with Parkinson's disease, only weeks after reuniting with his bandmates for a major hometown concert in Birmingham, England. His show, billed as a historic return, now stands as Osbourne's final performance.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was battling Parkinson's disease.

Behind the scenes, however, he had been preparing for more music. According to his longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde, 58, Osbourne was already discussing the sound and direction of a fresh record and was eager to return to the studio. Wylde said Osbourne had been specific and enthusiastic about the music he wanted to make. "He was texting me: 'Zakk, let's do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did No More Tears – it's heavy but it's more melodic, it's not pummeling heavy,'" Wylde said. He added: "So I said: 'Alright Oz, whatever you want.'" But the album never progressed beyond those conversations. Instead, Osbourne focused on closing other chapters of his life, completing his autobiography Last Rites, and participating in a BBC documentary that traced his career and personal struggles. Wylde said the rocker appeared determined to finish everything he had committed to before stepping away.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne completed his autobiography 'Last Rites' before his death.

"We did the show, he ended up finishing his book, they did the documentary, and then he was like: 'All right, I'm out of here,'" Wylde said. "He finished everything he had to do and then he was like: 'All right, I'm done.'" Sources close to the Osbourne camp said a full album was envisioned but never recorded hit fans hard. One source said: "People are crushed knowing there was new music taking shape in Ozzy's head. Fans feel robbed of hearing what could have been a final statement from one of rock's most distinctive voices."

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025.

Osbourne's death followed years of health challenges alongside Parkinson's disease – including years of pain from failed back surgeries – but his determination to perform never waned. His last appearance with Black Sabbath drew tens of thousands of his fans to Birmingham and was widely praised for its emotional intensity. Wylde, who shared the stage with Osbourne for decades, said he did not sense at the time it would be their final collaboration. "Just the fact that he willed himself to do that thing," Wylde said, reflecting on the reunion show. "Whatever things that we've run into, any obstacles or whatever, it's always just a speed bump and we'll get through it." He added: "So I wasn't thinking: 'Oh, this is the last time I'm going to see Oz.' "I just figured we'll do the gig, and then who knows? You always stay positive on all this stuff… ."

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne's last appearance with Black Sabbath was in Birmingham.