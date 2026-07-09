Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward Revealed He Uses a Wheelchair After Ozzy Osbourne’s Death
July 9 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET
Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward gave an update on his health one year after Ozzy Osbourne’s death.
"I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events," Ward wrote on X.
He added, "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."
Bill Ward Says He Still Plays Drums Despite Using a Wheelchair
Ward shared the update alongside a photo of himself smiling while seated in a wheelchair and wearing an all-black outfit.
He wrote, "We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 78 years old on May 5th 2026."
The legendary drummer stressed that he has not stopped playing music despite needing extra support to get around.
"I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old," Ward said.
He assured followers that using a wheelchair did not mean he was retiring or seriously ill.
"I’m just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I’m just catching a ride, I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs," Ward wrote. "I’m making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I’m OK."
The English drummer ended his message by encouraging fans to greet him if they see him in public.
"If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don’t bite, I’ll just look different, as pictured here," he added. "Much love to you all and I’ll keep rocking until I’m dead."
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Ward Shared an Emotional Tribute After Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Ward's health update comes nearly one year after Osbourne passed away at age 76 in July 2025.
The late singer died from an acute myocardial infarction and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. He had publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019.
Following Osbourne's death, Ward paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and former bandmate with an emotional Instagram message, sharing a throwback photo of the two.
In the caption, he wrote, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart."
Ward even shared his condolences with Osbourne's family, adding, "Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."
Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne Reunited for Black Sabbath's Final Show
Just weeks before Osbourne's death, the original Black Sabbath lineup reunited for the band's farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025.
Ward performed alongside Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler during the historic show.
The four musicians co-founded Black Sabbath in 1969, helping shape heavy metal with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1970.
Although Osbourne left the band in 1979 and Ward departed in 1983, both musicians reunited several times over the years.