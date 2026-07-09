HEALTH Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward Revealed He Uses a Wheelchair After Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Source: MEGA Bill Ward revealed he now uses a wheelchair for longer distances but assured fans he's still performing and not giving up. Ayesha Zafar July 9 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward gave an update on his health one year after Ozzy Osbourne’s death. "I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events," Ward wrote on X. He added, "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."

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Bill Ward Says He Still Plays Drums Despite Using a Wheelchair

Source: MEGA Bill Ward said he can still walk but uses a wheelchair when covering longer distances, especially in airports.

Ward shared the update alongside a photo of himself smiling while seated in a wheelchair and wearing an all-black outfit. He wrote, "We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 78 years old on May 5th 2026." The legendary drummer stressed that he has not stopped playing music despite needing extra support to get around. "I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old," Ward said.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BILLWARDDRUMMER/INSTAGRAM Bill Ward shared a smiling photo of himself in a wheelchair while explaining why he uses the mobility aid during travel and public appearances.

He assured followers that using a wheelchair did not mean he was retiring or seriously ill. "I’m just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I’m just catching a ride, I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs," Ward wrote. "I’m making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I’m OK." The English drummer ended his message by encouraging fans to greet him if they see him in public. "If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don’t bite, I’ll just look different, as pictured here," he added. "Much love to you all and I’ll keep rocking until I’m dead."

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Ward Shared an Emotional Tribute After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Source: MEGA Ward's health update comes nearly one year after the death of his longtime Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne, whom he honored with an emotional tribute in 2025.

Ward's health update comes nearly one year after Osbourne passed away at age 76 in July 2025. The late singer died from an acute myocardial infarction and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. He had publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019. Following Osbourne's death, Ward paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and former bandmate with an emotional Instagram message, sharing a throwback photo of the two. In the caption, he wrote, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart." Ward even shared his condolences with Osbourne's family, adding, "Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne Reunited for Black Sabbath's Final Show

Source: MEGA Bill Ward performed alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler during Black Sabbath's final reunion show at Villa Park in July 2025.