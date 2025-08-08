or
Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Ridiculous' Claims Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Concert Raised $200 Million

Photo of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne addressed viral rumors surrounding her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne addressed viral rumors surrounding her late husband Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert, which reportedly raised $200 million.

“One of the things that’s frightening me is all this false press about [how], we’ve made $140 million and all of this, and I’m like, ‘God, I wish we could have, for one gig,’” Sharon, 72, explained in an interview with a news outlet published on July 20.

Ozzy Osbourne's Concert Reportedly Raised $200 Million

Photo of Sharon Osbourne slammed rumors about Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne slammed rumors about Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.

The reality TV alum called the “different stories” online “ridiculous,” adding, “I went on the internet the next morning, and it was like, $140 million, $160 million. And I’m like, ‘Where does this stuff come from?’”

Ozzy performed his final show on July 5 at Birmingham, England’s Villa Park stadium, selling over 40,000 tickets with countless more fans tuning in via livestream. All proceeds were pledged to benefit Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s.

Sharon Osbourne Addressed Ozzy's Farewell Concert

Photo of Sharon Osbourne said the exact figure of the proceeds could take weeks.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said the exact figure of the proceeds could take weeks.

Sharon dismissed claims about the concert’s total donation amount, explaining that it would take weeks to finalize the exact figures.

“It takes a really long time, because we’ve had all of the bands that we had come in and their expenses, and it’ll take a good six weeks to get the final number,” the mom-of-three explained. “Because we’re selling merch for another two weeks from the gig. So, we’ve got another two weeks of sales yet to add to it. It’ll be another four weeks and it’ll be done.”

Sharon Osbourne Slammed Concert Rumors

Photo of Sharon Osbourne slammed claims Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne slammed claims Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.

Sharon made sure to clear up the rumors, as it could be misleading to the organizations receiving the donations. “It’s the Children’s Hospital, a children’s hospice, and Parkinson’s research,” she concluded. “Everybody thinks that they’re going to cure everything with this much money, but it’s not the real world.”

Ozzy Died at 76 Years Old

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22.

Ozzy's farewell performance came three weeks before his death was confirmed on July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

