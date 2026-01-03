Sharon Osbourne 'Issuing Stark Warning' to Pin-Thin Daughter Kelly Over Drastic Weight Loss
Jan. 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Sharon Osbourne is privately begging her daughter Kelly Osbourne to avoid repeating her own mistakes after a period of dramatic weight loss that has left her feeling physically and emotionally drained.
The warning comes months after the death of Sharon's husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and amid renewed public scrutiny of both women's pin-thin appearances following a rare joint red carpet outing in London.
Friends say Sharon, 73, fears her daughter Kelly, 41, could be drifting toward the same unhealthy territory the family matriarch now regrets – as her weight loss jab use has left her unable to put on weight and without an appetite.
Sharon's worries over Kelly as she navigates life since Ozzy's death in July, after he lived for years with Parkinson's disease.
Ozzy, who died at 76, was eventually killed by a cardiac arrest, weeks before what would have been his 77th birthday. Kelly has remained close to her mother while raising her 2-year-old son Sidney with her fiancé, Sid Wilson, and insiders say her appearances in public and on social media since her dad's death have left fans and her mom shocked and terrified.
A source close to the family said: "It has been painful to see Sharon's physical decline over the past year. She was always petite, but what you see now feels far more serious."
"Her grief is written all over her, and it has scared her into taking a long, hard look at Kelly and urging her not to repeat the same path," they added.
The same source added: "Sharon feels more fragile than she has at any other point in her life. The loss of Ozzy knocked the wind out of her, and she is concerned that Kelly is exhausting herself by trying to be the strong one for everyone around her."
Sharon is as shocked as anyone by Kelly's weight loss, though she has always insisted it is through diet and not a secret use of weight loss medications like Ozempic.
Sharon has spoken openly about her own weight loss, admitting she began using diabetes drug Ozempic for weight management in December 2022. While initially pleased, she later acknowledged she had gone too far, saying: "I lost 42lbs, but it was too much." Earlier this year, she said she weighed just over seven stone and struggled to regain weight despite eating more.
She has also drawn a line under further cosmetic procedures. "I've had enough. I've given up on all interventions. I couldn't have much more facial surgery – there's not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won't have any more fillers or Botox," Sharon confessed. "I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this, but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."
In an emotional birthday tribute to Ozzy, Sharon wrote: "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."
Friends say those words reflect the depth of her grief and the urgency of her concern for Kelly. "Sharon has gently cautioned Kelly about relying on rapid solutions and drastic weight loss," another source said. "She understands how quickly things can get out of control and is determined that her daughter does not end up facing the same consequences."
Kelly has previously been candid about her own transformation, saying in 2020: "I did the gastric sleeve… I will never, ever, ever lie about it – ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."
But she has repeatedly denied using Ozempic and recently made a video to beg trolls to stop mocking her over her recent extreme weight loss.