EXCLUSIVE Sharon Osbourne 'Issuing Stark Warning' to Pin-Thin Daughter Kelly Over Drastic Weight Loss

Friends say Sharon, 73, fears her daughter Kelly, 41, could be drifting toward the same unhealthy territory the family matriarch now regrets – as her weight loss jab use has left her unable to put on weight and without an appetite. Sharon's worries over Kelly as she navigates life since Ozzy's death in July, after he lived for years with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy, who died at 76, was eventually killed by a cardiac arrest, weeks before what would have been his 77th birthday. Kelly has remained close to her mother while raising her 2-year-old son Sidney with her fiancé, Sid Wilson, and insiders say her appearances in public and on social media since her dad's death have left fans and her mom shocked and terrified. A source close to the family said: "It has been painful to see Sharon's physical decline over the past year. She was always petite, but what you see now feels far more serious."

"Her grief is written all over her, and it has scared her into taking a long, hard look at Kelly and urging her not to repeat the same path," they added. The same source added: "Sharon feels more fragile than she has at any other point in her life. The loss of Ozzy knocked the wind out of her, and she is concerned that Kelly is exhausting herself by trying to be the strong one for everyone around her." Sharon is as shocked as anyone by Kelly's weight loss, though she has always insisted it is through diet and not a secret use of weight loss medications like Ozempic. Sharon has spoken openly about her own weight loss, admitting she began using diabetes drug Ozempic for weight management in December 2022. While initially pleased, she later acknowledged she had gone too far, saying: "I lost 42lbs, but it was too much." Earlier this year, she said she weighed just over seven stone and struggled to regain weight despite eating more. She has also drawn a line under further cosmetic procedures. "I've had enough. I've given up on all interventions. I couldn't have much more facial surgery – there's not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won't have any more fillers or Botox," Sharon confessed. "I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this, but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."

