Sharon Osbourne Unexpectedly Hospitalized, Skips Late Husband Ozzy’s Statue Unveiling: ‘I’m Sorry’
June 21 2026, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne was forced to miss out on the statue unveiling of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, due to a recent hospitalization.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue. Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week,” Sharon, 73, posted on Instagram on June 18.
The Statue Is Housed in Clisson, France
“A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!” the reality star continued.
The six-meter-tall stone effigy was designed by French artist Philippe Pasqua and debuted at the heavy metal festival in Clisson, France.
Ozzy Osbourne Died in July 2025 at the Age of 76
“The Prince of Darkness. Let the madness begin," the sculpture's engraving read.
The Black Sabbath frontman died in July 2025 at the age of 76 due to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.
Sharon previously spoke about her other hospitalizations and health issues, revealing in 2020 she contracted COVID-19.
The Osbournes star opened up in 2023 on U.K.'s The Talk and said she once fainted during shooting a project.
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Sharon Osbourne Previously Suffered With COVID-19 and Colon Cancer
"It was the weirdest thing," Sharon divulged in the interview. "I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital, I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why."
She also battled colon cancer and also underwent a double mastectomy in previous years.
Sharon and her children, Aimee, 42, Kelly, 41, and Jack, 40, are making sure Ozzie's legacy will never die and recently dished they will create an artificial intelligence Avatar version of the rock star.
Sharon Osbourne and Her Family Will Be Creating an AI Version of the Late Rock Star
On the June 5 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast. Sharon and Jack discussed their plans to make Ozzie digitized.
"Technology moves on," the former America's Got Talent judge explained. "For somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab, no. You don't know my husband. I know my husband. And my husband would say to me over and over: ‘How long do you think I'll be remembered?'"
The AI Ozzy "will pass on through our family, and it's for our grandkids," she continued.