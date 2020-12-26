Sharon Osbourne couldn’t have been happier to reunite with her husband Ozzy for Christmas after recovering from her battle with coronavirus earlier this month.

The former America’s Got Talent judge revealed on December 15 that she had contracted the illness and was briefly hospitalized, leaving fans wondering whether there was any chance she could’ve passed the virus to her partner.

Fortunately, Ozzy tested negative, but his wife still had to self-isolate for two weeks, which practically left her away from her family in the lead-up to the festive occasion.

Just in time for Christmas, however, Osbourne took to her Instagram and revealed she had returned home after learning that her test results had finally come back negative.

She posted a photo of Ozzy wearing a face mask while sitting beside the family’s five dogs.

“Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!” she wrote in the caption.

“So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support ❤️ Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays 🤗.”

When the talk show host found out about her diagnosis, she took to Twitter to break the news to her fans while insisting that Ozzy, who’d been faced with numerous health problems in the past year, had not been infected.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote.

It’s been quite a year for Osbourne, who recently stressed that before the coronavirus outbreak, she and Ozzy had a lot of work commitments planned, which were all subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.

“We were meant to do a lot of traveling and all the red carpets — the South of France for the film festival and all the awards shows,” the mother of three told Metro.

“All of them were cancelled. We did our daily talk show over Zoom, thank goodness. ‘And we were meant to do some traveling with Ozzy to different doctors — to go to Switzerland and then to Panama for stem cell treatment — but all of that had to be put on hold.”

Osbourne also found herself in hot water with viewers of The Talk when The Sun alleged that the former artist manager was responsible for the surprise firing of Marie Osmond, who had only been part of the CBS show for one season before she was said to have been let go.

Supposedly, Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood didn’t like how Osmond had quickly grown to be a fan-favorite, feeling as if her presence on the panel had dimmed their spotlight, sources claimed.

Osbourne has since strongly denied any involvement regarding Osmond’s exit.