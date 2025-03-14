Casting Bombshell: Sharon Stone Claims She Was 'Unexpectedly' Cut From 'Another Simple Favor' for 'No Reason at All'
Sharon Stone dropped a bombshell as Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and their costars began promoting Another Simple Favor — the sequel to 2018's hit thriller A Simple Favor.
According to the Basic Instinct star, she was originally supposed to have a role in the flick, but she was abruptly cut before shooting began.
"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all," she commented on an Instagram reel about the film. "LOVED it 👏👏👏."
Stone, 67, didn't elaborate any further on her comment.
There were never any reports about the Emmy winner landing a part in the sequel, so it's unclear what her role was before it was scratched.
The incident may be a blessing in disguise for Stone, as the movie might be overshadowed by Lively's drama, as she's in the middle of public backlash due to the feud and lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
While the mom-of-four, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her, he countered that she was also trying to ruin his career and claimed she wormed her way into having creative control over the August 2024 movie.
Though the blonde beauty had been keeping a low-profile amid the drama, she came out for the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor earlier this month and was in good spirits.
"Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it," she gushed afterward on Instagram. "To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us, Austin."
Though Kendrick, 39, and the Gossip Girl alum were rumored to have not gotten along when they filmed the first movie, they were all smiles when posing together on the red carpet and on stage.
However, the Pitch Perfect lead appeared to throw shade at Lively while greeting reporters and fans at the SXSW event.
When a reporter asked Kendrick, "What does it mean to be working with Blake Lively again?" she brushed off the question and replied, "Oh you know..." as she refrained from stopping at the reporter to elaborate and moved on to sign autographs.
Fans felt Kendrick's response hinted that the feud rumors were true, with one person commenting, "Those three words speak VOLUMES. Anna had a chance to say something positive about Blake, and clearly declined. Anna knows…."
"@annakendrick47 Oh god I love you for 1) not faking it 2) but putting it in a classy sarcastic way 'oh you know' 3) FOR NOT LIKING HER!" a second Instagram user penned.