Casting Bombshell: Sharon Stone Claims She Was 'Unexpectedly' Cut From 'Another Simple Favor' for 'No Reason at All'

Sharon Stone said she was supposed to be in the sequel to 'A Simple Favor.'

According to the Basic Instinct star, she was originally supposed to have a role in the flick, but she was abruptly cut before shooting began.

Sharon Stone claimed she was cut from her role in 'Another Simple' Favor' for 'no reason at all.'

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all," she commented on an Instagram reel about the film. "LOVED it 👏👏👏."

Stone, 67, didn't elaborate any further on her comment.

There were never any reports about the Emmy winner landing a part in the sequel, so it's unclear what her role was before it was scratched.