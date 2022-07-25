Sharon Stone Goes Topless For A 'Perfect' Pool Day: 'Gratefully Imperfect' — See Pic!

It seems like the blonde beauty is enjoying her summer, as she previously posted a photo of herself enjoying the pool in Italy. "Cold plunge in Sicily💕💕💕💕💕@theparislibby," she wrote at the time.

Though it took her some time to love her physique, she now feels more confident than ever.

"There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't get out until I can fully accept my body,'" she told Vogue Germany. "I like my body so much more. I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."