Shawn Hatosy Expresses Disappointment Over Supriya Ganesh’s Departure From 'The Pitt'
Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Shawn Hatosy, known for his role as Dr. Abbot on HBO Max’s popular series The Pitt, shared his feelings about costar Supriya Ganesh's unexpected exit.
In an interview, Hatosy expressed disappointment regarding Ganesh’s departure as Dr. Mohan ahead of the show's third season.
“I can’t really comment because I don’t really know exactly what’s going on there, but he’s obviously disappointed,” Hatosy said.
He elaborated on the unique dynamic between their characters, highlighting how the writers had teased a developing relationship throughout the first two seasons. “I’m disappointed just because of this dynamic [and] this relationship that they have … the writers teased these moments throughout Season 1, and we explored it,” he noted.
The news of Ganesh's exit surfaced earlier this year, with sources indicating that the decision was driven by story considerations. Throughout the first two seasons, fans rallied around the budding chemistry between Abbot and Mohan, particularly during moments when Abbot selflessly offered to cover the costs for Mohan's medical procedure.
“There’s no there there other than this idea, so the idea isn’t finished,” Hatosy commented, underscoring the potential left in the characters' narrative.
He described Ganesh's portrayal of Dr. Mohan as impactful, stating, “I think Supriya’s characterization of Dr. Mohan and what she has brought to it has made the audience love her in a big way, you know, she’s a fan-favorite.”
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Hatosy further expressed his hope for a spinoff featuring Ganesh's character, acknowledging the complexity of the relationship. He stated, “I don’t see Abbot as someone who would cross that line,” hinting at the unique tension between the characters that has captivated viewers.
Ganesh has not made any public comments regarding her departure, but she previously expressed interest in her character's journey. “It’s up to the writers. Let’s see where they end up taking her,” she said in March. She also recently canceled her planned appearance at the PaleyFest panel, expressing her regret on Instagram. “Hi everyone — not sure why it’s not removed off the site but I will not be at Paleyfest this Sunday,” she wrote.
The Pitt’s second season finale aired on April 16.