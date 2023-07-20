Shawn Johnson Reveals How Her 2 Kids Reacted to Baby. No 3 News
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East recently announced they are expecting baby No. 3, and revealed how her kids, daughter Drew, 3, and son Jett, 2, reacted to the news.
"Drew definitely understands it. Jett, I don't know if he understands it yet. Drew is very, very excited. She talks about it daily," the gymnast told Access Hollywood in a new interview.
When asked if she and her hubby were nervous about being outnumbered going forward, she candidly replied, "I mean, rightfully so, I think yes. Kids are a lot, and I want to be able to be the best parent for them as possible and pregnancy can be scary, you never know what is going to happen. It's a lot, but it's a blessing."
The athlete, 31, and East, 31, who tied the knot in 2016, surprised their followers when the former made the announcement on social media by showing off her baby bump.
"Swipe for a surprise ☺️ @andrewdeast @thebabyeast," she captioned the pictures via Instagram on July 12.
This time around, the duo don't want to find out if they are having a boy or a girl.
“We found out the s-- ahead of time with Jett, but not with Drew,” the mom-of-two told TODAY.com. “There was something so special about Andrew finding out first and sharing it with me and then going into the waiting room to announce the news to our families. That memory is etched in my mind.”
“I’m excited for him to have that moment again,” she added.
Johnson suggested she likely won't be pregnant again, but it doesn't mean their family won't stop growing over time.
"I told Andrew we could talk about adoption," she said. "We can talk about having babies in other ways after this, but I am done with pregnancy."
In the meantime, Johnson is keeping busy as her husband attempts to spoil her.
“Andrew is always reminding me to go get a massage or get some sleep. He wants to take the kids places so I can rest. He’s the best,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘I will support you in anything you want, just tell me what you need.’”