Shawn Johnson Reveals If She & Husband Andrew East Want More Kids: 'We're Still Trying To Figure It Out'

Though Shawn Johnson and Andrew East have their hands full with their kids, Drew and Jett, the pair aren't ruling out expanding their brood in the future.

"I won't say no, but we are swimming in the ocean these days. We're still trying to figure it out, and I still don't feel like we've gotten the rhythm or two with our kids," the 30-year-old, who teamed up with Crest to share her tips for beating the Halloween Eve Sunday Scaries, including a trick for protecting your teeth from all those Halloween treats, exclusively tells OK!.

"The man on man is really difficult and our 1-year-old is an absolute wild animal," she says. "He is a lot. Maybe one day. My husband is one of five, so he wants four kids! I just can't understand ... we love traveling with our kids, but how do you do it when you have more than two?"