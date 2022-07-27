Shawn Mendes Cancels The Rest Of His Tour, Says He Needs To Take Time To 'Ground Myself': 'I Have To Put My Health First'

Shawn Mendes still needs to take some time off, he revealed in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, July 27.

The singer previously canceled some tour dates, but now he announced that the rest of the tour is done for now, as he needs to put his mental health first.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe," he wrote.