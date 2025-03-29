Shawn Mendes Tans in Skimpy Bathing Suit as He Enjoys Colombia Getaway: Photos
There’s nothing holding him back.
Shawn Mendes showed off his lean physique while soaking in the sunshine on a trip to Bogotá, Colombia. The singer snapped a selfie in skimpy bottoms while displaying a tattoo of a lightbulb on his bicep.
The March 26 Instagram carousel features several photos from Mendes' trip, including a candid shot on what appears to be his private jet. The singer, 26, also shared a short clip of him relaxing on a large grassy field and warming up by a fireplace.
The photo dump was complete with a shot of the artist sitting among plants. He was dressed in a casual gray tank and brown sweatpants, with a wide-brimmed straw hat shielding his eyes from the sun.
Prior to Colombia, Mendes visited several other Spanish-speaking countries on tour, including Santiago, Chile, on March 21 and Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 22. He takes the stage in Bogotá on March 27.
The Canadian singer paid homage to his international fans in social media recaps from his concert, even captioning some carousels in Spanish. He wrote in a post dedicated to Argentina, "Buenos Aires, no tengo palabras," indicating that he had no words for the enthusiastic crowd.
Mendes will head to São Paulo, Brazil, for Lollapalooza on March 29, performing alongside Justin Timberlake, Foster the People, Zedd, Alanis Morissette and more. In April, the "Stitches" singer will continue his personal tour, taking his music to Peru, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.
Mendes spoke out in December 2024 about his rumored love triangle with Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.
“I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings,” Mendes said in an appearance on John Mayer’s SiriusXM show How’s Life. “Maybe instead of two days, it could have been two weeks.”
He confessed that no one can avoid getting hurt in that situation.
Although he didn't name names, many assumed he was referring to his past flings. Mendes split from Cabello in 2021, although they supposedly resumed seeing each other in 2023. However, Mendes was spotted spending Valentine's Day with Carpenter the latter year.