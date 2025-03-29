Shawn Mendes Tans in Skimpy Bathing Suit as He Enjoys Colombia Getaway: Photos

Shawn Mendes stripped down to soak up the sun on a trip to Colombia.

Shawn Mendes showed off his lean physique while soaking in the sunshine on a trip to Bogotá, Colombia. The singer snapped a selfie in skimpy bottoms while displaying a tattoo of a lightbulb on his bicep.

The March 26 Instagram carousel features several photos from Mendes' trip, including a candid shot on what appears to be his private jet. The singer, 26, also shared a short clip of him relaxing on a large grassy field and warming up by a fireplace.

The photo dump was complete with a shot of the artist sitting among plants. He was dressed in a casual gray tank and brown sweatpants, with a wide-brimmed straw hat shielding his eyes from the sun.