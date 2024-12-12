NEWS Shawn Mendes Hints at Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello Love Triangle for the First Time in Candid Confession Source: MEGA Shawn Mendes subtly opened up about his rumored love triangle between him, Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes is opening up about a complicated chapter in his love life.

The “Mercy” hitmaker subtly hinted at his rumored love triangle between him, Sabrina Carpenter and Camilla Cabello in a preview clip for his upcoming Thursday, December 12, appearance on John Mayer’s SiriusXM show How’s Life.

Source: John Mayer/Facebook Shawn Mendes rekindled his romance with Camila Cabello in 2023, shortly after being spotted with Sabrina Carpenter.

“I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings,” Mendes recounted. “Maybe instead of two days, it could have been two weeks.”

Source: John Mayer/Facebook

He continued, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

Source: MEGA The former flames started dating in 2019.

“You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right,” Cabello said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

“I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person, and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person,” she continued.

Source: John Mayer/Facebook Shawn Mendes spoke about his complicated love life during a recent interview on John Mayer’s SiriusXM show.

None of the parties have directly addressed the love triangle hearsay, but fans believe Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album offers some revealing clues.

“I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most," the Disney Channel alum said about making the record. On the first track “Taste,” Carpenter sings about a man caught between his ex and a new flame.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” she sings.

Another track, “Coincidence,” paints a picture of a partner who can’t seem to fully move on from his ex. The blonde beauty sings, “Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice / And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life.”

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter's songs hint at a love triangle.

In the song, she sarcastically refers to the events as a “coincidence” while implying the boy’s reconnection with his ex was anything but random. “Last week, you didn’t have any doubts / This week, you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth,” she says.

“What a surprise, your phone just died/ Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs/ Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?/ D--- it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew/ Least that’s what you said," she continues singing.

Carpenter later sparked started dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. However, earlier this month, the two reportedly parted ways after being together for almost a year.