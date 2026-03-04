or
Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager Gasp Over Picture of Selena Gomez Kissing Benny Blanco’s Toes After Dirty Feet Drama

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones and Selena Gomez
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones gasped over Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's feet.

March 4 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Sheinelle Jones looked horrified after watching Selena Gomez kiss Benny Blanco’s toes.

During the Wednesday, March 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality and co-host Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the producer’s dirty feet controversy.

One week prior, Blanco showed off his dirt-covered heels and soles on his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was shocked by the clip of Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's toes.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was shocked by the clip of Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's toes.

“Let his feet fly…that was his podcast recording. He was in his own home,” Bush Hager, 44, defended the star.

“Jenna’s nice. She really is,” Jones, 47, said, seemingly not in favor of the controversial moment.

“Selena was there during his podcast…” Bush Hager started as a photo of Gomez kissing Blanco’s feet flashed on the screen.

Jones loudly gasped, then declared, “Didn’t see that coming.”

“We weren’t prepared for that. That came too soon,” the mom-of-three added.

“I think she kissed his feet and kissed his toes because there’s been such a hullabaloo of people talking about his feet, and she’s like, ‘You know what? I love every part of you, down to your toe,’” the 47-year-old explained.

Bush Hager noted, “They love each other a lot.”

Image of Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet on his podcast.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet on his podcast.

Jones asked her costar if she’s ever kissed anyone’s feet, prompting her to stare with a disgusted expression. Bush Hager gave a hard “no,” while her friend burst into laughter.

“All I’m saying is that I have never…” Jones said, before her co-host cut her off, “But somebody might have given you a pedicure with their mouth?”

Image of Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's feet.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's feet.

The TV personalities quickly returned to discussing the recent headlines surrounding Gomez and Blanco.

“I feel like they’re allowed to do whatever they want,” Bush Hager concluded.

“She loves love. She’s so deep. She’s a beautiful spirit. When she feels love now, she feels at ease. She’s embracing it…they landed…right on their toes. Give me your toes,” Jones teased.

Selena Gomez Kissed Benny Blanco's Feet

Image of Fans roasted Benny Blanco for flaunting his dirty feet.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Fans roasted Benny Blanco for flaunting his dirty feet.

During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, Blanco seemed tickled by his wife, 33, kissing his feet.

“You like that?” he asked his co-hosts, as the TV star told him to not “make it a moment.”

“I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” the 37-year-old gushed.

“I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

Jenna Bush Hager Tells Haters to 'Stay Out of Benny's Way'

Source: @OKMagazine/X

Jenna Bush Hager previously defended Benny Blanco.

Bush Hager previously defended the record producer’s behavior during the February 26 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

“He didn’t mean that! Love Benny,” she emphasized.

Guest Taylor Tomlinson added, “People need to lay off and let Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez.”

“Stay out of Benny’s way!” Bush Hager exclaimed.

